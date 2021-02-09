Pell City Council approves turning off one of the city's smaller water wells

PELL CITY — The Pell City Council has approved the decommissioning of a water well in the Mays Bend area.
During its regular meeting Monday, the council approved the decommissioning of Well-C, one of the city’s smaller water wells that has been having regular service interruptions.
Utilities Director James Hadaway said the well produces only about six percent of the water in the city’s system each year at its peak and only one percent over the last several years. The city’s system is supplied by the Coosa Valley Water Supply District and a series of wells around town.
Hadaway said Well-C can produce 200 gallons a minute, which is lower than most of the city’s wells. He said the well was originally put in to stabilize water flow for fife operation, but has since been used less because of the addition of the Wood Hill Water Tank.
Hadaway said the well also has had issues over the last several years, which has affected its operation.
“Over the last couple of years, we’ve had some major problems with that well with turbidity,” Hadaway said.
According to Hadaway, turbidity is the cloudiness of the water, and with Well-C, the cloudiness has been caused by mud from either a broken casing or cave in the well.
Hadaway said none of this water ever has made it into the system because of the many failsafes at the well, but the well is brought out of operation each time the problem appears.
He said his team can fix the turbidity issue but it will return after pumping roughly a million gallons, which he said is equal to about a week of operation.
City Manager Brian Muenger said these interruptions have caused the well to be offline for 21 of the past 24 months
Hadaway said that with these issues, it makes more sense to decommission the well and focus capital money to different parts of the system rather than fixing Well-C.
“We decided with the well being so small and Wood Hill kind of taking the place of that demand and flow, the prudent decision would be to probably decommission Well-C and shift our focus to Well-E in the Funderberg bend area,” he said.
Hadaway said this tank can pump 1,500 gallons a minute and can be used to better bolster the city’s entire water system if it is needed in the future.
Muenger said he believes the decommissioning leaves the city in essentially the same situation it has been over the last two years, because of the long gaps in operations. He said the capital funds that would be needed to fix the issue can be better used elsewhere.
“The turbidity issue is it will not resolve itself,” Muenger said. “It will require some capital improvement to it, the level of which we do not even know what it will be, and that would not change the permitted capacity of the well, because that's based on an additional pump test when the well is permitted.”
He and Hadaway also pointed to a high amount of growth in metered water customers in the city over the last couple years with a net decrease of water produced.
In other matters the council:
—Heard from Lee Tucker about the possibility of buying land for small houses for seniors near the senior center;
—Heard from Dana Benton about the possible environmental impact of low pressure water systems;
—Approved a change to the Drug Free Workplace Policy to make it consistent with a federal mandate requiring the city to run checks on new employees with Commercial Driver Licenses through the Federal Motor Carriers Safety Administrations system before hiring, require annual checks for existing employees and report any violations of the drug policy to the FMCSA;
—Approved the Fiscal Year 2020 Rebuild Alabama Act report;
—Set a public hearing March 22 to discuss the vacation of parts of 18th Street North and 1st Avenue South for the building of the new St. Clair County Jail. The St. Clair County Commission has also petitioned the city for rezoning of the property the jail will be built on, which will also require a public hearing;
—Approved a bid from Town and Country Ford in the amount of $26,746.10 for a 2021 Ford F-150 for the Utility Department;
—Approved a bid for spring sports uniforms from B&S Sporting Goods;
—Approved the bid for uplifting the new police tahoes from Brasher Electronics for 34,491.00; and
—Approved a lease agreement with Community Corrections at city owned space at 111 North 20th Street for $750 per month.