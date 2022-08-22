Pell City Council approves school resource officer agreement

PELL CITY — The Pell City Council has approved its part of an agreement to increase the number of school resource officers in Pell City Schools.
During its regular meeting Monday the council approved its part of an agreement with the Pell City Board of Education to fund six additional SROs to enhance the city’s two existing ones. The agreement will still need to be approved by the school board, which next meets on Sept. 8, but Superintendent James Martin has previously said he agrees with the provisions of the agreement in principle
The agreement was first brought before the council at its last meeting, though only as a discussion item. City Manager Brian Muenger said the agreement covers both what the officer’s duties are, specifically that they are city employees that answer to the police chief and are not to be used for school related discipline issues, and how they are funded.
The first draft of the agreement said the city would continue to pay the entire cost for the two SROs it currently employs and split the cost of six additional SROs with the school system.
Muenger said one of the big changes he made to the agreement from the last meeting was making that split of resources more clear.
“The problem with that is those two people will not work forever,” the manager said, “and these agreements last much longer than individual careers.”
Muenger said to make sure the city would continue to provide its agreed upon part of the funding, he has instead laid out those responsibilities as a percentage of the total cost of the SRO program. He said the breakdown will have the city paying 63.5 percent of the total cost with the school system paying 36.5 percent.
“Rather than kinda personalizing that or tethering it to individuals I think it would be wiser to just adopt a prevailing percentage,” he said.
Councilman Jay Jenkins asked if the city would not be hiring one more SRO than it needed considering the school system’s plans to consolidate Duran Junior High into one campus in January.
Mayor Bill Pruitt said the school board is planning to use the former Duran South Junior High as a pre-kindergarten center so the school system will have the same number of buildings no matter what.
Ultimately, the council approved the agreement pending the board's own approval.
Council President Jud Alverson said he is very happy to have the agreement completed on the city’s part.
“It feels great,” he said, “there's nothing more important than the safety of our children.”
Alverson said he and the mayor made approving the agreement a priority and they are happy to have it done. He said now all that remains is to get the agreement in front of the school board and to let Police Chief Clay Morris get to work filling the new positions.
Somewhat echoing Alverson, Morris also said he was glad to have the agreement approved by the council.
“I think this is a huge step in the right direction and quite frankly I am ecstatic about it,” he said. “As I have said, I think pretty consistently and repeatedly, this is the direction we need to go as a city, as a police department, as a school system.”
He said he feels the lack of an SRO in each of the city’ schools is one of the biggest vulnerabilities in the city and he is glad the council is taking the first step in addressing that.
The chief said he feels he can immediately transfer two more officers to work as SROs after the board approves the agreement, though the rest of the positions would need to be filled through a normal hiring process. Morris said he does have a plan in place to work in the interim until the department can get the SRO program fully staffed, but did not go into specifics due to the sensitive nature of those operations.
In other matters, the council:
— Approved the final plat for Pell City Square;
— Approved the final Plat for certain properties located on Moss Hill Lane;
— Approved a lease for a three office suite at the municipal complex for Attorney Randal Richardson at a rate of $750 a month;
— Approved a lease for a single office at the municipal complex for Riverbank Properties at a rate of $200;
— Approved a bid from Southern Pipe and Supply for 12” utility ductile iron pipe in the amount of $110,582.47;
— Approved a new job description for a technical support sergeant for the police department;
— Approved hiring a police lieutenant at a step 15 on the city’s pay scale;
— Approved the purchase of two 2022 Ford Explorers from Stivers Ford through the state bid list in the amount of $28,957 per vehicle;
— Approved a resolution authorizing an agreement with Arrow Disposal Service, Inc for collection and disposal of residential solid waste;
— Approved a resolution authorizing an agreement with Waste Management Services, Inc for collection and disposal for commercial solid waste;
— Approved the Fiscal Year 2023 Pell City transportation plan for the Rebuild Alabama Funds Act; and
— Approved a resolution regarding low pressure sewer systems.