Pell City Council approves road vacation for Duran North Junior High addition

PELL CITY — The Pell City Council has approved a road realignment as part of the construction of an addition to Duran North Junior High School.
During its regular meeting Monday, the council approved the vacation and realignment of Williamson Drive, which the school is located upon. The section that was vacated was the part nearest the school where it runs between Duran North and Pell City High School’s Ninth Grade Academy building.
City Manager Brian Muenger said the purpose of the vacation is to make space for the Pell City Board of Education to build an addition to the school.
Pell City Superintendent James Martin has previously said the system plans to build an expansion to the school along with renovating the current building. He said the plan will allow for both seventh- and eighth-grade students to attend school in one building instead of the two they are split between.
The council held a public hearing for the vacation, though no residents spoke on the matter.
Muenger said the plan had a favorable recommendation by the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission, which also did not have any negative comments from residents.
He said there were initially different proposals for the vacation including a plan to close the road entirely. Muenger said that plan was discarded because it would cause increases in response time for fire service on Dry Creek Road. He said this is one of the reasons that the process requires looking at options and getting comments from the Police Department, Fire Department and the public.
“Sometimes we put ideas out there that we discuss in full and decide those aren't ideas we want to move forward with,” Muenger said. “That's just part of the evaluation process.”
The plan approved by the council will have the road curve in much the way it currently does, simply moved over. Drawings for the new road shows the road will take up a corner of what is currently the ninth grade academy parking lot. City Attorney John Rea said the resolution approved by the council approved the vacation and accepted the new right of way, but the new street will have to be accepted once it is completed.
Muenger said as it stands the road is not consistently well traveled and mostly services the schools, so the city had no reason not to accommodate the change.
“Outside of school hours this is a relatively low traffic road and so I think it's something we were able to accommodate,” he said.
In other matter, the council:
—Councilwoman Ivi McDaniel presented a proclamation declaring May Mental Health Awareness Month to the parents of Houston Tumlin. Tumlin was a United States Army veteran and Pell City Native known for his childhood role as Walker Bobby in “Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby.” He passed away earlier this year. Michelle Tumlin, Houston’s mother and a local business owner, thanked the council and the city for all of their love and support since her son’s passing;
—Approved user agreement with Petro Developer LLC for a force main sewer connection;
—Set a public hearing for grass and weed nuisances in Pine Harbor and on Crossridge Way for June 28, 2021; and
—Heard an update on the current state of emergency. Muenger told the council Governor Kay Ivey’s state of emergency is set to end July 6. He said the city’s state of emergency will end at the same time as the governor’s order. He said due to relaxed restrictions the city senior center will resume in-person meals June 1, but it will close early at 2 p.m. each day for enhanced cleaning and continue to offer at home delivery.