Pell City Council approves paying $2 million to St. Clair County for former hospital site

PELL CITY — The Pell City Council has approved an agreement to purchase the former county hospital site from the St. Clair County Commission.
During its regular meeting Monday the council approved a resolution that will allow the city to take ownership of the former hospital site for $2 million while eliminating any debt the city has associated with the property. City Manager Brian Muenger said the money for the purchase will come from the city’s reserve funds.
He said the county commission will take up their approval of the agreement in their regular meeting Tuesday morning.
City Attorney John Rea said the city and county have had a joint interest in the property since 2011 when the two entities worked with the St. Clair County Healthcare Authority and St. Vincents to build the current Ascension St. Vincent's St. Clair Facility. At the time, an agreement with the authority had the county issue a general obligation warrant for $4 million with the city and county sharing in the payment of interest on that debt.
Rea said the agreement passed by the council will have the city pay its $2 million portion of the principle of that debt to the county and take sole ownership of the property. The agreement as approved states the city desires to use the property to incentivize a retail development project, but Rea said any action on a development project would happen at a later time.
“”The city will be in a position for the city to decide how it intends to use that property in the future,” Rea said. “If the city intends to use it for an economic development project, which there has been some discussion about, that would come back with approval in the future with all appropriate notices to the public, public hearings and so forth.”
Muenger told the St. Clair Times in May of 2020 that a deal had been close at hand but was scuttled by the onset of the pandemic. The site has sat unused for many years after the new hospital was built in 2011. The former hospital building was demolished in Nov. 2019. The property itself sits next to the McSweeney Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram dealership and not far from Walmart and Home Depot.
Muenger said the city has continued throughout his tenure to look for development options in concert with the county.
“Acquiring it in concert with a development has been what we have worked towards for the duration of my tenure with the city,” he said. “I think in the coming weeks we will very likely be issuing some additional notices to the public about that forthcoming development that I think people will be very excited about.”
City Council President Jud Alverson said that beyond the question of who owns the property the agreement also allows the city to get out of a 10 year old debt obligation that required the city to pay $100,000 a year.
“Separate and apart from the property and who is or who is the owner,” the president said. “The city is obligated to, and has been obligated for over 10 years, as a 50/50 partner with the county, we share a $4 million dollar debt and we are retiring our half.”
Muenger said that debt service has been a burden to the city that it will be happy to get away from.
In other matter, the council:
— Approved combining two part time positions at the civic center to create a full time administrative clerk position and job description changes for revenue supervisor, administrative accountant and accounts payable positions to account for the assistant finance director position;
— Approved the hiring of a street supervisor at a salary of $45,714.40 and an assistant finance director at a salary of $63,294 both salaries are based on education and experience based on the city’s normal pay scale;
— Approved setting a public hearing date for 25 grass weed nuisance cases for Dec. 13;
— Approved extending the contract with Louise P. Campbell for grant writing services to Sept. 30 2022 for $16.500 per year;
— Approved resolution giving a special use permit to Verizone for 5g upgrades to equipment on 15th Avenue South;
— Approved a resolution granting a special use permit to T-Mobile for 5g upgrades to equipment on Blue Hole Road;
— Approved resolution authorizing one time premium pay of $1441.96 for eligible full time employees and $729.66 for eligible active part time employees to be paid with American Rescue Plan Act funds
— Approved the purchase of 2,500 feet of 12” ductile iron pipe For water projects by the Utility Department at a rate of $31.26 not to exceed $80.000; and
— Approved a leak credit for he Dollar General located on Martin Street South in the amount of $1,230.38