Pell City Council approves increase in phosphorus, septage fees

PELL CITY — The Pell City Council has approved an increase to fees dealing septage and phosphorus at the city’s wastewater treatment plan.
During the council’s Monday meeting, it approved an increase in the surcharge for phosphorus treatment from $16.52 per pound to $19.86 per pound and increased the rate for septage from $75 to $100 per 1,000 gallons. The council also approved adding these charges to the city’s normal water rate and fee schedule.
City Manager Brian Muenger said the two rates had not been changed since 2013 and 2008, respectively, while most water and sewer rates are adjusted annually. He said a recent increase in the amount of phosphorus and septage coming into the plant caused increased chemical use and sludge byproduct at the plant, Muenger said this sludge then requires disposal at a certified landfill.
Utility Director James Hadaway said both phosphorus and septage, which is defined as waste from a septic tank, are harder to treat than most sewage that comes into the plant.
“Just to give you an idea about the phosphorus, it's the nemesis of all activated sludge treatment plants in the state,” he said, “and it's also the most strictly enforced nutrient that there is in wastewater.”
Hadaway said the only way to deal with phosphorus is by treating it chemically unlike other substances that can be removed more passively. He said pandemic-related industry shutdowns during 2020, which also caused a reduction in phosphorus coming into the plant, allowed him to realize the cost of treating phosphorus at the plant.
“It's a lot bigger cost than I originally thought it was,” Hadaway said. “It would be a good idea to go ahead and get that up to what it needs to be so we are at least breaking even.”
He said septage, on the other hand, is something that not every city takes in their treatment plant but he would rather continue to take it at a cost that made sense instead of not taking it at all.
Muenger stressed that these increases will not affect residential or commercial water customers, but instead only large industrial users.
“In no way does this impact the residential or commercial rate structures for your average consumer,” he said, adding that it only ever affects a handful of industrial customers at any given time and varies month to month.
In other matters, the council
—Held a public hearing concerning the abatement costs for grass and weed nuisances for properties on Stemley Bridge Road, Sixth Avenue North and Seventh Avenue South, no one spoke at the hearing and the abatement costs were approved;
—Approved resolution setting a public hearing for grass and weed nuisances for 13 properties;
—Approved a user agreement with CEPA Management Corp for use of the Pell City Sports Complex for Live at Logan Martin on Sept. 3 along with a $5,000 gold sponsorship for the event;
—Approved resolution setting the Fiscal year 2022 holiday schedule;
—Approved resolution appointing members to the Board of Directors of the Museum of Pell City, an Alabama non-profit corporation. Terms will be three years for Carol Pappas, Deanna Lawley and Latoya Orr Threatt; two years for Will Hardwick, Pam Foote and Meg Clements; and one year for Danny Stewart. Normal terms for the board will be three years; and
—Announced that the council will hold its annual budget hearings Aug. 16 and 17 at 5 p.m. at the Pell City Municipal Complex.