Pell City Council approves cap to portion of school sales tax allocation

PELL CITY — The Pell City Council has approved a cap to part of its yearly sales tax allocation for the Pell City School System.
During the council’s regular meeting Monday, the council amended its ordinance handling the allocation. The council approved the amended ordinance unanimously, but while most of the council expressed their reasons for supporting the measure, its mechanics were not discussed during the council work session or meeting.
In January of 2020, the council approved an ordinance providing the school system with 30 percent of one cent from the city’s sales tax. This increase was originally approved in 2010 and the 2020 action took out a sunset provision and other parts. The city also provides a one percent sales tax allocation.
City Manager Brian Muenger said the action taken by the council will cap the money obtained from the 30 percent of a penny sales tax to $5,028,222.48. He said while the one percent allocation will be able to increase past that amount even if the other allocation cannot.
“They will receive up to that amount each year and then the city will withhold any amount over that amount,” Muenger said. “Once the one percent the city originally allocated to the school is worth more than $5 millon per year they will continue to receive that benefit.”
Muenger said the 30 percent of a penny sales tax will effectively become obsolete at some point in the future because of the cap.
According to the ordinance, the action by the council is meant to encourage the school board to adjust its current attendance zone. Muenger said the system’s attendance zone was set up to include portions of St. Clair County when the system separated from the county in 1982. The ordinance said while at that time city residents comprised most of the district’s students, over time that has changed. It said currently county residents make up more than half of the students in the system, and the cap is due to the city’s feeling the system has done nothing to change that.
In a letter to the board in March, provided by Muenger, the council says that these issues have caused both the disenfranchisement of county parents who cannot vote in school board elections and a lack of tax money from those county areas.
Councilman Jay Jenkins said he still supports the school system, but there needs to be action to fix issues that are sparked by the system's original separation agreement. He said he feels the city has always done a lot to support the schools and wants to continue to.
“I want people to know we support the school system, we don't want to do anything to hurt it, anything but,” Jenkins said. “We want to help it and help it get to the original intent it was formed.”
Councilwoman Ivi McDaniel said she did not know all the details of the issue before she was elected to the council, but has since come to feel action is necessary.
“Some of the information I have learned in the last five months have been like ‘wow’ to me,” she said. “I’m in agreement with what's happening, because I was shocked myself.”
Councilman Jason Mitcham said it's simply a matter of being good stewards of the city’s money.
Council President Jud Alverson said he believes the current conditions, with the passage of the recent tax district amendment and other factors, to be the time to look at these issues.
“A good way to look at this entire issue, if you will, is we have a unique once in a generation opportunity right before us to return this school system back to its original intent when it was formed,” he said.
He said there is also what he described as a storm in the western side of the county that the city must be prepared to compete with.
“If we don't find a way to combat what's going to happen in the western part of this country, we are going to find ourselves unfortunately looking up at other systems.” Alverson said.
Mayor Bill Pruitt also highlighted the close relationship he and all the council has with the school system.
Pruitt said that while the city wants what's best for the system and every one of the around 4,000 students in the system, they must think of the around 1,800 children from Pell City.
“We want the best for every one of them, we want to provide them with the best education we can, but of those 4,000, 45 percent of those are children of Pell City, their parents put us in office,” the mayor said. “While we want the best for all, we have a mandate to do everything we can to push this school system to do better and give the best that it can for the 1,800 school children of Pell City,”
Pruitt said he hopes this opens the board up to further discussion on the issue.
Pell City Superintendent Dr. James Martin said while he is disappointed in the council decision on the ordinance he has yet to have an opportunity to look over all of the specifics of how the decision will affect the system in the long term.