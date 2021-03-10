Pell City Council approves bid for meal delivery van for senior center

PELL CITY — The Pell City Council has approved the purchase of a transport van for the Pell City Senior Center.
During its regular meeting Monday, the council approved a $25,600 bid from Town & Country Ford for the van, which will be used for meal delivery for homebound seniors.
The van was first proposed as part of the capital budget for the Parks and Recreation department, which oversees the senior center.
Parks and Recreation Director Bubba Edge said the purpose of the van is to deliver meals to homebound seniors as part of the senior center’s meal program. He said the program feeds seniors every day through a partnership with the Middle Alabama Agency on Aging (M4A). M4A provides the food while the senior center, led by Tonya Walker, breaks it down into individual meals, and then distributes it to the center's patrons.
Edge said during a normal year the center hosts a communal meal for patrons while also delivering meals to those that are homebound. He said that because of COVID-19 restrictions, communal meals have become a drive-through service, but the home deliveries have continued.
Edge said while this delivery makes sure that patrons have a warm, nutritious meal each day, it also allows for a sort of welfare check.
“Most of the people we deliver homebound meals to do not have a caregiver per se,” Edge said.
He said because of this senior center patrons may not see another person every day, but the meal delivery allows for Walker or someone else to check on them. Edge said Walker works hard to check on homebound patrons. He said there have been cases where she has shown up for a delivery to a patron who may be having blood pressure, blood sugar or other issues.
Edge said the van will be a great upgrade for the program because it is better suited for the job than the vehicle the center uses now. He said the center uses a Chevy Impala that was once used by the Pell City Police Department. He said the car sometimes has mechanical issues because of age and isn't well suited for the job. Edge said the van, on the other hand, will be upfitted to include a warming cabinet and refrigerator.
City Manager Brian Muenger said even with the possible loosening of pandemic restrictions next month, the city still wants to upgrade its delivery capability. He said in discussions with M4A, which is a state entity, the question of if the senior center will be allowed to reopen remains uncertain. He said even if it can reopen it may be with capacity restrictions.
“Even under the most optimistic scenario, we still want to go this route of enhancing our meal service capacity and continuing that in perpetuity,” Muenger said.
The original bid proposal also included a van for Animal Control. While the city received a bid for two vans, Muenger said Animal Control requested a larger van instead. Muenger said the council will look at that request at a later date.
In other matters, the council:
—Approved a resolution for the purchase of server and switch upgrades for city computer systems from In-Care for $109,391;
—Approved rezoning of properties owned by St. Clair County from R3 to B2. This item relates to the St. Clair County Jail which is currently proposed to be built next to the St. Clair County Courthouse. The council will address the vacation of streets for the project at its March 22 meeting;
—Approved weed abatements for properties on Stemley Bridge Road, Dellwood Drive, Tyler Street, Mineral Springs Road, 1st Avenue South and Holiday Estates Drive;
—Approved final plat for Horizons phase 3 sector 1;
—Approved annexation and R4 zoning for property located on Roberts Mill Pond Road; and
—Approved lease adjustments for the Christain Love Pantry, St. Clair Community Health Clinic (CHC) and the Community Action Agency (CAA) at the Social Services Building. The adjustments will have the CAA assume offices vacated by JBS Mental Health for an annual lease of $7,200, have the CHC take over the buildings conference room for an annual lease of $8,400 and have the Christian Love Pantry to retain their current space at an annual lease of $7,200.