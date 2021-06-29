Pell City Council approves bid for Eden exit sewer project

PELL CITY— The Pell City Council has officially awarded a bid for the exit 156 sewer project.
During its regular meeting Monday, the council approved a low bid of $735,650 from Taylor Corporation for the first phase of the project.
The overall project is meant to bring gravity sewer service to the area around the Interstate 20 exit 156 and accommodate a planned QuikTrip truck stop in the area.
The bid award is for the first phase of the overall sewer project, which will construct a sewer lift station and forcemain in the area. City Manager Brian Muenger told the council that the agreement the city approved with QuikTrip last December split the work into two segments.
He said the city is responsible for this first phase, with QuikTrip reimbursing the city for half of the cost not to exceed $450,000.
Muenger said the second phase, which will involve the construction of the gravity sewer to the station, will be QuikTrip's responsibility. According to the original agreement, the city will reimburse the company for half of the cost of phase two, though that amount cannot exceed $350,000.
Muenger said the St. Clair County Commission will also contribute $400,000 to the project over four years. He said the city has already received the first of these payments, which will be applied to the current phase of the project.
Muenger said QuikTrip has informed the city it plans to begin work on its new truck stop this year, which means the city needs to begin its own work.
“In order for the project to proceed on schedule, and also to serve some of the other interested parties we had inquiring about service at this exit, it is necessary for us to move forward at this time,” he said.
Muenger said the increase in interest is one of the largest benefits of the project. He said the city has already received one preliminary plat request for a subdivision in the nearby area and interest has been expressed in another. He said the plans for the new sewer improvements have not just increased interest in development, they have created it.
“In addition to bringing a business that's a great revenue generator for the city in QuikTrip, this does have reciprocal benefits,” Muenger said.
“I’ll put it this way: That property has been for sale for a decade and I’m unaware of any material interest or inquiries into development specific purchase that have been made until sewer was there — and now we’ve had multiple before the sewers even there.”
In other matters, the council:
— Approved resolution abating a grass and weed nuisance at the Pine Harbor property;
— Approved plan of work for a property on 23rd Place North;
— Approved condemnation of a property on Mineral Springs Road;
— Approved Final Plat for Fox Hollow phase 5, sector 1;
— Approved grant application to the Alabama Department of Transportation for a Local Roads Safety Initiative Grant for Mays Bend Road; and
— Accepted American Recovery Plan Act funding through Alabama Public Library Service and purchase of desktop computers through Technical and Scientific Application in Hoover.