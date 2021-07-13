Pell City Council approves agreement with county commission over Truss Ferry Road

PELL CITY — The Pell City Council has reached an agreement with the St. Clair County Commission to take over maintenance of Truss Ferry Road, but first, the commission has to pave it.
During its regular meeting Monday, the council approved an agreement with the commission saying the city will accept maintenance of the road after the commission paves two sections of it.
City Manager Brian Muenger said during the meeting the city and the commission have been in discussions for several years about who had maintenance responsibility for the road, which runs from U.S. Highway 78 until it ends near Lake Logan Martin. He said the topic of which entity maintained the road originally came up when Allied Minerals was built on the road.
Muenger said the city and county have both performed maintenance at different times, but the city has never formally accepted responsibility for the road. He also said that as time has gone on the road has gotten into increasingly bad shape, especially between Highway 78 and Golf Course Road.
Muenger said the confusion stemmed from a misunderstanding.
“The crux of it is if a piece of land was annexed in prior to 1995 the responsibility of that road stays with the county unless otherwise expressly accepted by resolution of the council,” he said. “The county was under the impression that the city had assumed responsibility for the maintenance of Truss Ferry but research of our records, and of their records, showed that we had not.”
Muenger said he presented this information to the commission, which then asked the county engineer to develop a cost estimate to repair Truss Ferry. He said the county has approved a project resurfacing two sections of the road, which encompass the entirety of the road from Highway 78 to Golf Course Road for a cost of $215,000 contingent on if the city agrees to take over maintenance of the road after the project is done.
There is a third section of the road, which goes from the intersection with Golf Course up to the end of the road. Councilman Blaine Henderson asked Muenger if the county would be willing to pave that portion as well. Muenger replied that they would but not without investment from the city.
“They will do section three if the city would like to pay for materials,” he said. “That section is actually in fairly good shape and has residential traffic only, so I would defer to the council’s decision on that.”
The materials for section three would have cost the city $42,400 according to numbers provided by the city manager. Ultimately, the council did not mention section three in their approval of the resolution despite approving the agreement. Muenger said the council may decide to address that section but only after looking at it looks at the city’s yearly paving projects list.
“We may coordinate on sector three but that would be contingent on the city’s paving assessment,” he said.
The city manager told the council that the county has said the work could be done within the next year.
In other matters, the council:
—Approved a resolution giving final plat approval for Sumter Landing Estates section 1;
—Set a public hearing for grass and weed nuisance abatements for property on 30th Street North, Ashley Drive, Hazelwood Drive, Wolf Creek Road South, St. Paul Street, Stemley Bridge Road, 2nd Avenue North, Kings Circle and Deerwood Circle;
—Approved the appointment Bernard White and Mark Vaugh to the Board of Zoning Adjustments and Deborah Howard to the JBS Mental Health Authority; and
—Approved resolution declaring certain property in the Municipal Complex not needed for municipal purposes and leasing it to the Museum of the Pell City for $10 a year.