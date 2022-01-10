Pell City Council approves agreement with ALDOT for highway improvements

PELL CITY — The Pell City Council has approved an agreement with the Alabama Department of Transportation to resurface and restripe U.S. Highway 231.
According to documents provided by City Manager Brian Muenger, the agreement, which the council approved during its Monday meeting, gives the city’s consent for the project so that ALDOT can seek federal funding. The city itself will not incur any cost on the project.
The plan calls for ALDOT to work on the road from the Shelby County line to the intersection with State Route 34 and 19th Street. Street Superintendent Greg Gossett said the project will include surface treatment and striping for the entire road segment. He said the agreement is not unusual for the city and is simply meant to help ALDOT receive more funding for the project.
“This is a normal thing that we do with the state,” Gossett said.
Council President Jud Alverson said he is happy for the road to be resurfaced without the city paying any money, but said that it is the state's obligation to do that work since it is a state owned highway.
“It's fantastic, I mean that's their responsibility,” he said.
Councilman Blaine Henderson said Highway 231, much like U.S. Highway 78, is meant to be maintained by the state and the city cannot take any action on issues without their permission anyway.
“We can't throw a bag of asphalt at it to fix a pothole without them saying OK,” Henderson said, adding that the city is asked to do the same thing when the state does work on Interstate 20.
Alverson said the ALDOT gave the city the specifications for the project and Gossett did not find anything that was cause for concern. Gossett said he recommended approving the agreement during the meeting.
Alverson said while the project may be an inconvenience while it's being worked on, he felt it would end up delivering a better roadway for residents.
He said he also felt that approval for the project also comes at a good time, as the city has recently approved a $2.7 million paving project. Alverson said that project may take place in the spring or summer.
Muenger, who was not present at Monday’s meeting, said in a memo that the project does not currently have a time frame in place.
In other matters, the council:
—Held a public hearing on a petition from Scott Smith to vacate areas of underdeveloped right-of-way on Circle Drive West, no one spoke at the heading and the petition was approved;
—Held a public hearing to assess the abatement costs for two properties on Wolf Creek Road, no one spoke at the hearing and the costs for both properties were approved;
—Held a public hearing to rezone certain property on Masters Road from Residential-1 to Residential-Agricultural, no one spoke at the hearing and the rezoning was approved;
—Approved a resolution giving final plat approval to Johnathan and Abbye Grimes for a property located on Lakeview Crest Drive;
—Approved a Resolution giving final plat approval to Four Star Homes fro Horizons Phase 4 Sector 1;
—Approved a resolution authorizing a pre-application for $1 million from the the Alabama Clean Water State Revolving Loan Fund, the pre-application does not require the city to take out the loan but allows it to see if it may receive principal forgiveness for sewer projects; and
—Approved a resolution authorizing a pre-application for $1 million from the Alabama Drinking Water Revolving Loan Fund, the pre-application does not require the city to take out the loan but allows it to see if it may receive principal forgiveness for water projects.