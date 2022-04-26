Pell City Council approves agreement for kids kastle rebuild

PELL CITY — The Pell City Council has approved an agreement for the rebuilding of Kids Kastle.
During a meeting Monday, the council approved paying $631,821.95 to Play By Design for the equipment, materials and labor necessary to completely rebuild the Lakeside Park playground. The city previously approved using $700,000 in capital improvement funds to pay for the project. The council had approved the project itself in February along with a preliminary budget, including both the installation by Play by Design and site work by the city totaling $682,500.
The project is meant to replace the current Kids Kastle which was built in 2001.
Parks and Recreation Director Bubba Edge said in February that the new Kids Kastle will have a soft surface walkway to make the playground more accessible to people with disabilities along with fixtures specifically for those with disabilities. He said the redesign will have a total 3,174 square feet added which includes a dedicated area for 2- to 5-year-olds to play.
City Manager Brian Muenger said that a decent portion of the new playground fixtures will be assembled off site by Play By Design and then installed in Lakeside Park.
Edge said, as far as the timeline for the project, that he would be meeting with the Street Department on Wednesday morning to iron out details, but the plan was to begin setting up temporary fences and other site prep this week. He said his team will start demolishing the former playground, except for items like its original wooden fence and signage, on Monday.
Muenger said the Play by Design team will arrive on May 22 and the installation will go on between May 22 and June 10.
Edge said he hopes the city will be able to open the playground again a week after that.
“We are hoping to be able to open back up on June 18,” he said. "There's a lot of work to be done. I know it seems like a long time, but there is a lot of work that's got to be done.”
Councilman Blaine Henderson did ask Edge if there was any use for some of the equipment currently used at Kids Kastle. Edge said some local churches have asked about getting the slides, though he said only two are reusable. Muenger said the city could look at that option but it would require surplusing the slides in question before giving them to anyone.
The original Kids Kastle was completely funded and built by members of the community as a massive civic project. Former St. Clair County Circuit Judge and Pell City Mayor Bill Hereford, who helped oversee volunteers for the project, said more than 2,000 people pitched in on building the playground.
Muenger said the city-funded rebuild meant to continue that legacy. He said the city has even accepted a donation from the original Kids Kastle Committee for the project. Though Muenger would not say the amount of the donation, he said the city appreciates it.
“The community came together 20 years ago, they created something that is extremely special in Lakeside Park,” he said. “It held up for 20 years. That's a full generation of kids running across it and playing and enjoying it, so we wanted to keep that standard extremely high.”
Muenger said the new Kids Kastle will be a blend of old and new and he thinks it will be very special for the community. He said he looks forward to being able to celebrate the project's completion.
In other matters, the council
—Approved a user agreement for Lakeside Live;
—Approved the final plat for Fox Hollow phase 5 sector 2;
—Approved the final plat for Sumter Landing phase 1 section 2;
—Approved a project agreement with the Alabama Department of Transportation through the Local Road Safety Initiative for safety improvements to Mays Bend Road. The total cost of the project will be $121,962.50 with ALDOT contributing $58,612.05 for construction costs. That amount is 90 percent of all construction costs.
—Approved an agreement with Neel-Schaffer Inc for engineering services in the amount of $56,838 for the Mays Bend Safety Project;
—Approved purchasing a John Deere Tractor for $109,102.01 and a bush ax arm for the tractor for $92,780.24. The item will be used by the street department and was on the CIP budget;
—Approved agreement with Fred Owen Construction for the replacement of the railroad crossing on Bamberg Drive in the amount of $60,492;
—Approved hiring part time employees at the Wastewater Treatment Plan not to exceed an hourly rate of $35 or20 hours a month;
—Approved paying Southern Software $20,844 for use of its mobile date information system by the police department. The software will have an annual cost of $1,734 and will allow officers to conduct tag and background queries from their vehicles;
—Approved an agreement with Southern Software regarding connectivity and use of the St. Clair County computer aided dispatch system for a flat fee of $1,000; and
—Held an executive session regarding security measures that may involve the safety of persons, and no action was taken after the council came out of executive session.