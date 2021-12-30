Pell City Council approves 2022 paving project

PELL CITY — The Pell City Council has approved an agreement for a $2.7 million paving project.
During its Tuesday meeting, the Pell City Council approved an agreement with Vulcan Paving to pay $2,772,281.63 for that 2022 paving project that includes over 50 individual road segments for a total of 117,000 feet of road.
CIty Manager Brian Muenger said the paving project is part of the city’s regular efforts to deal with road maintenance. He said the list of roads itself is only a draft as the city is currently working on its final street condition report, which was originally presented to the council in August. Muenger said all the roads on the paving list received below a 70 in that road condition report.
“What y'all have in front of you is definitely by the paving analysis,” Street Superintendent Greg Gossett said to the council during the meeting.
Muenger agreed and said later that despite the document status as a draft he didn't expect the roads on the paving list to radically change.
“I would expect the roads that are listed to roughly remain the same,” he said, but added that the city would group roads as needed to make sure that it's using resources efficiently.
Muenger said there are some roads that won't be touched in the paving project such as Industrial Park Road or something like the large-scale widening project taking place on Dickey Drive. He said the project is meant to deal with normal maintenance tasks like patching or leveling, not for complete re-engineering of roads.
Muenger said the contract is being done through St. Clair County’s paving agreement with Vulcan. He said while the city did not bid out the project the county did with the terms that the same rates would be made available to municipalities with the county. Muenger said approving the agreement now will allow the city to keep the rates in the current year's agreement even though most of the work will take place in 2022.
The 2022 paving project is the second multi-million dollar project the city has taken up in as many years. In early 2020, the city approved a paving project that cost $2,110,000.
Both projects are funded through the city’s capital improvement fund, which Muenger said was created specifically to address paving and other large form capital requests from individual departments. The manager said this fund allows the city to look at paving as something done at the cost of another project.
“Just because we bought a fire truck does mean we can’t continue to do these things,” Muenger said as an example.
He said the city has, over the last several years, moved to a bi-annual schedule for paving, largely because the council has set up the capital fund to allow for these kinds of expenditures.
“I think this is a commendable exercise,” Muenger said, and added that it is necessary if the city is going to be where it wants to be in terms of road conditions