Pell City clinic receives grant installment

Pell City officials Monday night received the second installment of a $19,250 grant from the Community Foundation of Northeast Alabama’s Stringfellow Health Fund, adding $9,625 to Pell City’s Community Health Clinic for the clients it serves.
The clinic serves low income and or uninsured patients, and the city assisted in securing the grant as part of its commitment to the clinic’s work.
City officials noted that the clinic has continued to expand its services, and now has more than 900 patients in its care. The funding has brought in patients who need care, have no insurance and few outlets to turn to for primary health care needs.
The grant focused on expanding mental health and counseling services for clinic clients, which has also been able to become active with offering Telehealth access to its roster of available client services.
The staff now includes a master’s level social worker to offer mental health assessments for patients. There is a registered nurse with specialty in emotional and spiritual care, as well as an adult health nurse practitioner with holistic and mental health experience. The clinic also has access to a dedicated neurologist with psychiatry specialty who works with the direction of the clinic’s mental health clients.
The clinic also partners with Eastside Mental Health in St. Clair County.
The number of mental health visits available through the clinic is now 25 or more weekly, an increase from four to six visits prior to the additions, according to data supplied to the Pell City Council Monday.
Medication assistance is provided at various levels as needed, with use of pharmacy gift cards, referrals to drug assistance programs and clinic staff interview the patients at each visit to determine that the assistance methods are working.
These goals and objectives were produced as part of the grant paperwork that was successful in adding to the clinic’s reach.
“We want to thank the council, the city, for the help they’ve given us,” said Christy Daffron, a member of the board of directors for the Community Health Clinic. “We’ve had an amazing year with your support and contributions for the clinic.”
Daffron said she remembered the idea of a public clinic as a vision, and since that time, people in the community saw the need for its work.
“The city said it would help and support it,” she said. “Now, we’re meeting the needs of our community.”
The clinic is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and provides care for low income, uninsured residents of St. Clair County between the ages of 19 and 64. It was established in July, 2018, and is supported by grants, donations and community volunteers. Patients who qualify pay $20 as a copay for services.
It is located at 205 Edwin Holladay Place, and appointments may be made by calling 205-338-4806.
Also Monday, officials approved utilizing the Municipal Intercept System to continue assisting in collection of delinquent utility accounts due to the city through the State Department of Revenue. The department will intercept eligible tax returns for funds owed to the city.
The program began in 2017 and the city began utilizing the system at that time, said City Manager Brian Muenger.
He said that the system is an important part of the city’s collection strategy and recommended that its use continue.
More than $45,000 in delinquent bills has been collected by using the system, Muenger said.
The council also approved a resolution to allow the modification of a telecommunications tower located at 507 Martin Street South for T-Mobile.