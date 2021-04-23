Pell City Civitans donate $4,000 to Pell City High School

PELL CITY — The Pell City Civitan Club has donated more than $4,000 to the special education program at Pell City High School.
The club presented the check with the donation, totalling $4,324.48, to students, teachers and administrators at the school Friday morning.
Liz Benner, who chairs the special education department at the school, said the donation will be used to purchase Ipad Airs to replace some outdated devices.
“This is going to give our students the opportunity to have updated technology that they can use in the classroom every day.” She said. “Some of our students can't type; it's easier for them to touch the app and use that, plus we can download apps used for communication.”
Principal Danny Steele said the school greatly appreciates the donations, which will help the school provide high-quality services to students.
“We can't provide the quality of support and services to our students that we do without the support of the community and grants and organizations like the civitans,” Steele said. “We are profoundly grateful for the support.”
Lisa Phillips, a charter member of the club, said the Civitan Club helps the community by year-round fundraising and service projects meant to benefit the special-needs community.
“The philanthropy or focus of Civitan International is the special-needs community for intellectual, developmental and physical disabilities,” she said.
Phillips said the club normally has several fundraisers and events such as an annual poker run, steak dinner and vidalia onion sale. She said the club has given donations to all of the city schools in the past. Phillips said the club has previously donated to help support transition counseling for high school special education students.