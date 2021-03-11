Pell City Civic Center to host appointment only vaccine clinic

PELL CITY — The St. Clair County Health Department will hold a vaccine clinic at the Pell City Civic Center on Tuesday, according to the St. Clair County Emergency Management agency.
EMA Director Patrice Kurzejeski said the clinic is appointment only, so the health department can vaccinate those on its waiting list. She said the department plans to administer 1,000 doses.
Kurzejeski said her agency is helping to coordinate the effort for the clinic. She said despite large clinics in neighboring counties and a general ramp up in vaccine deployment, St. Clair County has had only one large clinic operation since the vaccine became available. This clinic took place in Moody in January. She said even with the limited list she is happy the county has the ability to hold another large scale effort.
“It's a good thing,” Kurzejeski said.
Pell City Manager Brian Muenger said the city is happy to be hosting the clinic. In January, the Pell City Council approved a draft user agreement for any approved entity to hold vaccination clinics at the civic center. While Muenger said the city did not use that exact agreement with the Alabama Department of Public Health, instead using a ADPH specific agreement, it does reflect the council’s desire to be a partner for vaccine distribution efforts.
“The council has been clear they want our facility used for this purpose,” he said.
The city manager said the agreement will allow the health department to use the civic center gymnasium as a vaccination site. He said while all paperwork and inoculations will be handled by health department personnel, the Pell City Police Department will be on site for traffic control and the Pell City Fire Department will assist in observation after a patient has been vaccinated.
Muenger said he hopes the clinic is the first of many for the county, as vaccine efforts continue to increase.
"This is a big thing for the community to be able to host this,” he said. “We hope there will be more clinics like this.”
Kurzejeski said the EMA is also hoping for more vaccination clinics in the future. She said the agency is ready and willing to continue working with the ADPH in any capacity.
While next week's clinic is not an open event, Muenger stressed that those eligible for a vaccine should take every available option to get a vaccine.
The county health department has a list of different ways to sign up to receive a vaccine, including with the ADPH, Wal-mart and CVS on its website at www.alabamapublichealth.gov/stclair/.