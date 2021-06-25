Pell City Chief Irwin lays out the keys to success at chamber business builder breakfast

PELL CITY — During the Pell City Chamber of Commerce’s second business builder breakfast Thursday, Police Chief Paul Irwin spoke about the key to being a success.
The event was the second in what Chamber Executive Director Urainah Glidewell said will be a regular feature in the chamber’s calendar. The first breakfast was held in March and featured Lakefest organizer Justin Hogeland as the guest speaker. Glidewell the breakfasts are meant to feature a speaker while allowing businesses to network and learn about the benefits of chamber membership. She said so far they have been a resounding success.
“It's going well,” Glidewell said “We think it's going to be a great thing.”
Irwin delivered a presentation to chamber members on how to be successful based on a program by John C. Maxwell.
During his presentation, the chief looked at the importance of relationships, investing in others, having a good attitude and good leadership skills. While Irwin gave an overview of how the other aspects contribute to success he focused primarily on the importance of building good relationships and having a good attitude.
“Relationships are so important,” he said. “As a leader if you can't build relationships you are going to be a failure because you have to have great relationships with the people that you are around.”
Irwin said building relationships is based on having respect for others, shared experience, trust and integrity.
He said by focusing on these aspects and reciprocating them with others, that behavior motivates others to do the same thing.
Irwin said it is also key to be encouraging to others even before they show they can perform.
He said it is important to have confidence and faith in people you hire and that work for you.
The chief also stressed the importance of being a good listener as it not only helps you learn, but also allows you to help others. He said good listening skills can allow you to help people deal with their issues and work towards solutions.
Irwin also focused on the importance of attitude in contributing to success. He said one of the main things people evaluate others on is attitude.
The chief highlighted that attitude is mostly a choice, but a highly important one.
“Attitude is a choice,” he said. “It's a choice that you make no matter the circumstances.”
Irwin said attitude is a choice that helps determine how we handle challenges and the relationships we build with other people. He said a bad attitude can even make people simply want to avoid you.
Glidewell said the next business builder breakfast will be in August.