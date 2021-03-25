Pell City chamber's first Business Builder Breakfast features Lakefest organizer

PELL CITY — The Pell City Chamber of Commerce held its first Business Builder Breakfast on Thursday.
The breakfast is a new idea from the chamber’s membership committee to help businesses network and spread the word about their products. Chamber Executive Director Urainah Glidewell said the plan is to have the breakfasts quarterly. She said it is just one more way the chamber is working to expand its programs which began at the beginning of 2020 while the chamber adapted for the pandemic.
The breakfast featured Justin Hogeland, one of the organizers for Lakefest in Pell City, as its guest speaker.
Hogeland primarily spoke about Lakefest itself which will take place May 21-23 this year after it was canceled by the pandemic last year.
He said the event started as simply a boat show, but has grown to one of the biggest community events of the year. Hogeland said eventually the event organizers created the Logan Martin Charity Foundation to use money from Lakefest to invest in charity initiatives around the community. Hogeland said the Charity Foundation has given to Victory Christian, First Baptist of Pell City and many more programs and organizations. He said as the event developed it was able to give back more and more money in the community.
“At year nine, we had given back $250,000 back locally just to Pell City,” Hogeland said. “We were very happy with the numbers and what we were doing as far as the organization goes.”
He said the event is completely free and is funded completely by sponsorships. Hogeland said sponsors do get access to a VIP area.
He said the organization also works to fund different projects at Lakeside Park where the event takes place, such as a new pavilion and pier improvements that were funded ahead of last year’s event which was canceled due to the pandemic.
Hogeland also gave away a free booth for Lakefest for breakfast participants as part of a raffle, though realtors were excluded because of the event having a waiting list for realtors participating. The free booth went to Heather Grooms from Sweet Treats.
The event then featured a presentation from the Pell City Chamber’s Membership Committee about the benefits of chamber membership.
Denise Olivastri, who serves on the chamber’s board of directors and the membership committee, broke down the benefits which include internet infomercials sponsored by the chamber.
“That has been by far our most successful out of all the many we have implemented over the last three years,” she said, adding that it often brings news of business to people who had not heard about it.
Olivastri also pointed out that the chamber has a member to member discount program which allows chamber members to receive discounts at other chamber businesses.
The committee members also went over other programs such as sponsorship membership benefits.
The committee also gave out a free booth at the Hometown Block Party which went to Comfort Care Hospice.
The event ended with time for business to introduce themselves and their products and services to everyone in attendance
Both Olivastri and Glidewell said the event was an overall success. Olivastri in particular said she felt the turnout was very encouraging.
“I have never seen a response like this,” she said. “We are greatly looking forward to the next one.”