Pell City Chamber to host job skills workshop next month

PELL CITY — The Pell City Chamber of Commerce will host a free workshop next month that focuses on job skills training.
According to a news release from the chamber, the event will be Sept. 8 from 9:30 a.m. to noon at the Pell City Municipal Complex, located at 1000 Bruce Etheredge Parkway.
The workshop will be facilitated by local business professionals and includes leaders from Jefferson State Community College, TempForce Pell City, and the Pell City Career Center. The release said the workshop will be targeted toward individuals returning to the workforce after a lengthy absence and those who may be looking for their first job, transitioning to another job or seeking secondary employment.
The workshop will provide the information on what a future employer is looking for in a potential hire and the best way to present themselves. Modules will include Opportunities for Short Term Career Classes, Dressing for Success, Effective Resume Writing, the Interview Process, and the Power of Positive Thinking. Refreshments will also be provided.
The class has limited seating, so registering early is highly recommended. Registration closes at 5 p.m. Sept. 3.
To reserve your placement email info@pellcitychamber.com or register online at pellcitychamber.com/events. If you require additional information, call 205-338-3377.