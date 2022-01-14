Pell City Chamber swears in new board members

PELL CITY — The Pell City Chamber of Commerce has officially sworn in its new board of directors.
During the chamber's annual stakeholder meeting the chamber swore in five new members to their board of directors along with new officers. The new board members include Adam Vandiver, Doris Munkus, Erica Grieve, Milea Jo Kirby and Zachary Gentile.
The board's new officers include Anna Otterson as president, Jeremiah Gilreath as vice president, Rachel Herren as treasurer, Casey Cambron as president-elect, and outgoing president Laurie Brasher as president ex-officio.
The event began with Brasher going over the chamber’s achievements for the last year. She said that the chamber had continued to focus on the strategic plan that it developed in 2018 with help from the St. Clair County Economic Development Council.
“The goals set forth on the three year plan were to be accomplished by December 31, 2021,” she said. “We are proud to state that not only did we implement tactics and initiatives that met the goals that were set before us but we surpassed them.”
Incoming President Otterson said member retention and service will be a large focus of the chamber going forward. She said many chamber members may not be aware of all of the benefits of their membership and she wants to focus on helping members get the most out of it.
“We service people who have an employee of one to people who have hundreds of employees,” Otterson said, “and we have things that can help each group and they may not be aware of all of those things and all the different facets and ways that we help them other than just networking with other business.”
She said that doesn’t mean that the chamber is not still looking for growth, but wants to make sure it's serving all members the best it can.
“We are going to have organic growth by word of mouth,” Otterson said. “When we meet the needs of our current members they are going to tell this other business owner that they know that ‘Pell City Chamber has done X Y Z for me.'”
Executive Director Urainah Glidewell also took time during the event to honor Caran Wilbanks, Denise Olivastri and Emily Norris, who are all leaving the chamber board this year. She said the three have always been very involved and willing to work.
Brasher also praised each of them. She thanked Willbanks for her example as board president, Olivastri for her friendly nature and hard work and Norris for her incredible finance skill.