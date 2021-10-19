Pell City Chamber set to hold annual business awards next week

PELL CITY — The Pell City Chamber of Commerce is preparing to hold its annual business awards next week.
Chamber Director Urainah Glidewell said the event is set for Oct. 27 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. She said because of the pandemic the event will be open only to award nominees and presenters as it was last year.
Glidewell said that also like last year the event will be at Premiere CInemas in Pell City.
“We are glad to be able to use ihe movie theater again,” she said, adding that it's a great venue.
During last year's event the chamber used the theater setup not only to socially distance attendees but also to set up a stage and give the event the feel of an awards show.
Glidewell said the presenters for the event will include members of the chamber board and city leaders.
The chamber has already announced the finalists for the chamber award’s seven categories.
They are 94.1 The River, Mitcham Guns & Outdoors and Partners by Design for Small Business of the Year; Dock's Bar & Grill, LEAPS Academy and Woods Surfside Marina for Medium Business of the Year; McSweeney Automotive Group, Premiere Cinemas Entertainment and Fresh Value for Large Business of the Year; Ford Meter Box Company, Garrison Steel and St. Vincent's St. Clair for Industry of the Year; Pell City Animal Hospital, Santa Claus and Trussell, Funderburg, Rea, Bell & Furgerson, P.C. for Professional Business of the Year; and Ann's New Life, Logan Martin Lakefest and Lakeside Hospice for Non-Profit Organization of the Year.
The event will also award the Citizen of the Year award, which is presented to the citizen whose volunteerism or outstanding service to the community has made the biggest impact on the lives of others. This year Ivi McDaniel, Shirley Kujan and Denise Olivastri have all been nominated for the award. In the past two years the award has gone to Pell City Police Chief Paul Irwin and St. Clair County District Attorney Lyle Harmon.
Glidewell said she feels very good about this year's nominees, especially for Citizen of the Year.
“We have some wonderful candidates,” she said, “and they are all deserving.”
The director said the nominees were decided by the chamber as a whole. First the chamber board asks the membership to submit nominations with the business with the most nominations becoming finalists. She said the winners are then chosen by a vote of the entire chamber membership.
“It's a decision that's made by the chamber by the chamber as a whole.” Glidewell said. “It's really an award given by their peers.”
The chamber will also present Firefighter of the Year and Police Officer of the Year awards. These awards are not chosen by chamber members but instead the Pell City fire chief and police chief, respectively.
Glidewell said the fact that the chamber awards are about rewarding peers, is one of the things that makes the event so special every year. She said it helps businesses feel recognized by the community as a whole.
“It's something we look forward to each year,” Glidewell said. “It's wonderful for them to be recognized.”