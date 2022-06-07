Pell City Chamber says 2022 block party was a big hit

PELL CITY — The Pell City Chamber of Commerce said this year's Hometown Block Party was a resounding success.
On Saturday, residents flocked to downtown Pell City for music, food and fun during the chambers annual event. Block Party Chairman Casey Cambron said all those people seemed to be having a good time.
“Everyone had smiles on their faces,” he said Monday. “People just seemed to have fun.”
Cambron said turnout for the event was great, with particular interest in the car show and music offerings. Chamber Director Urainah Glidewell said the event was full for much of the day.
“It was just a ton of people all day,” she said. “We had right at 100 vendors. Our kids' area stayed busy.”
Cambron said the car show wasn't just popular with attendees but also presenters, as it filled up after only 45 minutes when registration opened. Ultimately with the 100 cars that could fit in the show, he said it raised $18,000 to benefit local Mileena Painter, who is battling cancer.
Both Glidewell and Cambron said the music was a big hit this year. Glidewell said this year the block party hosted 12 different musical acts on three different stages. She said talent included local favorites like the Wingnutz, Jamison Taylor School of Music, and Kudzu but also some rising stars like Tristen Gressett and Berritt Haynes. The two young men are recently off their respective stints on “American Idol” and “The Voice.”
“I was really excited for them to be able to play,” Cambron said.
He also said both Gressett and Haynes also took time to talk with attendees and just have a good time as part of the festivities.
Glidewell said all the bands that took part did an amazing job and attendees seemed to enjoy them. She and Cambron were both quick to thank Buffalo Rock and Vulcan Tire and Automotive for helping sponsor the musical acts for the block party.
They also thanked Ford Meter Box for stepping in to sponsor the kids area after the chamber had issues with the company that usually provides attractions for it.
“It turned out just perfect,” Cambron said about the kids area.
All and all, Cambron said the event was the biggest it's ever been and ran more smoothly than it ever has before, something he credits to Glidewell.
“It couldn't have been done without Urainah,” he said. “She rocks it. She does so much to make sure this event runs.”