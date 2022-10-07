Pell City Chamber of Commerce set to honor top citizens, industries, businesses, non-profits

Wednesday is the day the Pell City Chamber of Commerce showcases some of the city’s top citizens, featuring honors made to a selected Citizen of the Year, along with its industries, businesses and non-profits who shine in their chosen fields.
The awards are made by nominations received from chamber members, who then determine the nominees and category awards.
The lunchtime event takes place inside Premiere Cinemas’ theater and lobby, with recognition made in nine categories.
The occasion includes categories for Small, Medium and Large Businesses; Small and Large Industry; and a Non-profit Organization; along with the city’s Police Officer and Firefighter of The Year.
Then, there’s the annual Citizen of the Year, highlighting that person who has been determined to represent the chamber’s goals of giving and serving their communities as individuals whose efforts are felt by a broad base of the city.
—2022 Business Awards Finalists Small Business nominees: Community Credit Community Credit, Inc.; Gilreath Printing; and Your CBD Store.
—Medium Businesses nominees: Allen Service Company; Dock’s Bar and Grill; and Servpro.
—Large Businesses nominees: AOD Federal Credit Union, Chick-Fil-A Chick-Fil-A and Fort McClellan Credit Union.
—Professional nominees: Eden Family Dentistry, Lake Homes and Santa Claus.
—Non-profit nominees: Five 16 Foundation, Houston Project and Logan Martin Lakefest.
—Small Industry nominees: Goodgame Company. Royal Foods of Alabama and Tradesman Company.
—Large Industries nominees: Alabama Power Company, Ford Meter Box and Garrison Steel.
—Citizen of the Year nominees: Casey Cambron, Michelle Tumlin and Nicole Anderson.