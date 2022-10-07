Pell City Chamber of Commerce set to honor top citizens, industries, businesses, non-profits

Members of the Pell City Chamber of Commerce have been preparing for the organization’s 2022 Chamber Awards Program set for Wednesday at Premiere Theatres in Pell City at 11:30 a.m. From left, at the venue, Adam Vandiver; Sarah Whitten, Executive Director Urainah Glidewell, Board of Directors President Anna Otterson, Chamber Ambassador Denise Olivastri, Doris Munkus, and Zachary Gentile.