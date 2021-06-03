Pell City Chamber gearing up for annual block party this Saturday

PELL CITY — The Pell City Chamber of Commerce is gearing up for the return of its annual Hometown Block Party this Saturday.
The event is set to go from 3-9 p.m. and will feature three stages of live music, plenty of vendors, a car show and an activity space for children.
Chamber Executive Director Urainah Glidewell said the event will be in downtown Pell City centered mainly on the St. Clair County Courthouse, though she said the layout will be different because of the current construction of the new county jail.
She said preparations for the event have gone well and the chamber has more than 75 different vendors for residents to enjoy. These vendors range from everything to 13 different food vendors, local realtors, kitchen supplies, jewelry, clothing and craft stalls.
She said the chamber has even recruited companies to bring attractions for children including Magician David Merlin’s illusion trailer known as The Creature.
Glidewell said the chamber is also excited about the car show. She said during the last block party in 2019 the car show featured more than 100 cars, and organizers are hoping for a similar large turnout. She said all the proceeds from the car show go to Angel’s Hope, which provides care packages for cancer patients.
One aspect of the event Glidewell is specifically excited for is the three live music stages.
She said the events will feature local talent such as the Wingnuts, Kudzu, Highway 77, the Leverton Brothers, the Jamison Taylor School of Music and CJ O’Neal and the Fellas.
“We are really glad to have a lot of our entertainment that didn’t get to perform last year,” Glidewell said, referring to the fact that last year’s block party was cancelled because of the pandemic.
She said she feels that the fact last year’s cancellation may lead to a bigger turn out this year. Glidewell said the block party is meant to bring the community together even in a normal year and with the forced separation of the last year people may seek that out more readily.
“I think people kind of appreciate things more just being able to have events again,” Glidewell said. “We certainly appreciate our community more.”
She said after all the block party is all about promoting the Pell City community and bringing everyone together.
“I think it's very beneficial for Pell City,” Glidewell said. “We think it's going to work out really well.”