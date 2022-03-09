Pell City chamber cuts the ribbon as Jersey Mike's sees first day of business

PELL CITY — Board members from the Pell City Chambers of Commerce gathered to cut a ribbon and get a sandwich as Pell City’s Jersey Mike's opened Wednesday.
Pell City Council Member Jay Jenkins welcomed the new sub sandwich shop to the city before the formal ribbon cutting. The store opened earlier in the day.
“We wish you great success now and in the future,” Jenkins said. “Welcome to Pell City.”
Chamber Director Urainah Glidewell said the chamber was also excited to have Jersey Mike’s join the Pell City Community.
Franchise Owner Bret Dunaway, who was working at the restaurant for its opening day along with his son Charlie, said the feeling is mutual.
“We are very happy to be part of the community,” he said. “Pell City has been very welcoming.”
Dunaway said the first day of sales had been good, as a steady stream of people came into the shop that had been filled by the chamber board.
He said while the restaurant had been making plenty of sandwiches some have even been free for a good cause. Dunaway said as part of Jersey Mike’s grand opening over the first several days of operation they are giving out 5,000 free sandwich cards. For a person to redeem the card, all they have to do is make a $2 donation to the Big Oak Ranch, the restaurant's local charity partner.
“Part of Jersey Mike’s philosophy is to partner with local charities,” Dunaway said.
He said the store will also take part in Jersey Mike’s day of giving each year March 31 as well. Dunaway said during these events all of the restaurant's proceeds from that day will go to Big Oak Ranch.
Dunaway said one of the pillars of Jersey Mike’s is being a part of the community, whether that be by taking good care of employees or customers or helping local causes.
“We try to engage with people,” he said.