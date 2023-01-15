Pell City Chamber celebrates, reflects on 2022, looks to 2023

They welcomed 51 new members to their ranks, and hosted six hands-on job fairs, 21 ribbon cuttings for new businesses, and four great open houses, also put together in 2022.
But, Anna Otterson, president of the Pell City Chamber of Commerce in 2022, was able to cite even more from a very eventful year.
“It’s amazing,” Otterson told chamber members who gathered at The Venue on 20th Street Thursday night.
The volunteers with the Pell City Chamber of Commerce were behind the city’s largest-ever Christmas parade, they partnered with Jacksonville State University for member support, and there was yet another big successful block party downtown.
But, all these things just touch the top of the list of ways the Chamber and its membership reach into their community.
Otterson said her year as president for the organization has been “an absolutely humbling experience,” one that she felt deserved many thanks to many people and many sets of hands staying busy.
The occasion welcomed its incoming officers, the goals set for 2023, and 2023 President Casey Cambron followed Otterson’s lead in the gratitude and notable accomplishments made in 2022.
Cambron also turned his thoughts and remarks to the upcoming year, one he said is sure to continue the momentum set in a great 2022 done well.
Cambron, who was also elected by the Chamber membership as the city’s Citizen of the Year for 2022, started by calling his year with the chamber “an honor.”
“I really didn’t know a lot of the people here in this circle,” he said. “But, I’m so honored to know them now.”
He said it “might be a cliché’, but we have the greatest town,” he said. “It’s one of the best I’ve ever been in. The camaraderie here, and there’s so much love here. You’re welcomed here.”
Cambron said Pell City is an amazing town filled with beautiful people.
“I’m honored, by this,” he said. “I’ve watched Anna, you’ve had great leadership, and I hope I can continue that. I want to see our businesses grow, and for us continue to be close as a community.”
Outgoing 2022 board members include Chelsea Isbell, Jeremiah Gilreath, Kristi Edwards, Laurie Brasher, Pam Carlisle, Patrick Kurzejeski and Rachel Herren.
St. Clair County District Judge Alan Furr swore in new executive board members Casey Cambron, president; Erica Grieve, vice-president; Zachary Gentile, treasurer; Adam Vandiver, president-elect; and Anna Otterson, ex-officio president.
New board members included Alana Centilli, Jacob Compton, Jean Speer, Nicole Anderson and Shirley Kujan.
Chamber Ambassadors for 2023 include Chelsea Isbell, Denise Olivastri, Stanley Bussey, Stephanie Reese and Terry Fellows.