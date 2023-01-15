Pell City Chamber celebrates, reflects on 2022, looks to 2023

The Pell City Chamber of Commerce hosted its yearly Member Appreciation Evening Thursday, with tributes made to outgoing and incoming board members, as well as to its total membership and support. Pictured from left in front are Caran Wilbanks, incoming board member; Casey Cambron, incoming president; Anna Otterson, president ex-officio; Erica Grieve, vice president; and Zachary Gentile, treasurer. From left in back are board members Doris Munkus, Shirley Kujan, Nicole Anderson, Jacob Compton, Jean Speer, and Urainah Glidewell, executive director.