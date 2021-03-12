Pell City Chamber announces plans for 2021 Hometown Block Party

PELL CITY — The Pell City Chamber of Commerce has announced it will hold its annual Hometown Block Party on June 5 from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m..
The block party, which chamber Executive Director Urainah Glidewell said has been a staple for decades, was postponed and later canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Glidewell said with Governor Kay Ivey’s mask mandate set to expire April 9 and increased vaccine rollout, the chamber thought it was possible to hold an event this year. She said the chamber is unsure of what restrictions the governor will have in place after the mandate expires, but there are plans to take some precautions.
Glidewell said chamber plans to have hand sanitizer stations located in several locations around the event. She said they are also looking into getting more restroom locations than in the past and will be skipping spaces between each booth. The director said the idea is to allow attendees to be able to spread out as much as possible over the four blocks around the Pell City Courthouse. She said she wants to make sure people feel safe during the event.
The event itself will include three stages with live music, a car show, food vendors and kids activities.
Glidewell said with the wide array of options the event really has something for everyone to enjoy.
Musical acts will include the Lavertone Brothers, Hwy 77, The Wingnuts, Kudzu and the Jamison Taylor School of Music.
Glidewell said the chamber is excited to be able to continue with the event, despite having to cancel last year’s event.
“It feels like we are getting back to our roots,” she said
Glidewell said the chamber has been putting on events in the community, including the block party, for many years. While some events were modified to fit restrictions, like the chamber’s Award Banquet and Christmas Parade, she's proud to be able to start back hosting more traditional events after a year where many events were canceled.
"It's something that brings our community together,” she said “Being able to bring that to Pell City and continue that tradition is something that the Pell City Chamber is honored to do.”
Glidewell said the chamber is currently accepting vendors for the event. She said those interested in signing up can do so at business.pellcitychamber.com/events/details/2021-pell-city-hometown-block-party-3051. She said she hopes the event will be a return to form for the city.
“We are hoping it will be bigger and better than ever,” Glidewell said.