Pell City Chamber announces annual Christmas parade

PELL CITY — Registration is officially open for the annual Pell City Christmas Parade.
Pell City Chamber of Commerce Director Urainah Glidewll said residents and businesses looking to participate in the festive holiday fixture have until Dec. 3 to register.
She said this year’s parade is themed around “Christmas on Cogswell”
“It's a Pell City hometown Christmas,” Glidewell said, adding that the parade will be the usual mix of cars, floats, bands and Santa Claus himself.
She said this year's parade will be held on Dec. 9 and take the same familiar trek down Cogswell Avenue from Pell City High School to the Avondale Walking Trail.
The director said she also feels that as the community has dealt with the pandemic it has come together and it is important to have events to celebrate.
“There's no better way to celebrate that than a Christmas parade,” Glidewell said.
The director said it's wonderful to be able to have a parade after the pandemic made holding one more difficult last year. She said she and other organizers are taking that parade as a learning experience.
“We learned some things last year, so we are going to make it better,” Glidewell said.
She said one thing that will certainly be continuing from last year is the livestream of the parade done by 94.1 The River on their Facebook page. Glidewell said the stream allowed people who were worried about the pandemic, unable to get out or even out of state to enjoy the parade and that is something the chamber wants to continue.
“It was just a great benefit for our parade,” she said. “That is something we would like to do again this year.”
Glidewell said one thing the chamber is looking to add this year is shuttles so that people participating in the parade can park at the walking trial and be taken to PCHS. She said this would save participants a two mile walk back after the parade and expand their parking options.
The director said the chamber is currently still looking for volunteers to help make that possible however.
Glidewell said registration for the parade is free to chamber members and costs $24 to non members. She said those looking to register can viist http://business.pellcitychamber.com/events/details/2021-pell-city-christmas-parade for more information. Registration can be done online or by printing out a form a returning it to the chambers office at the Pell City Municipal Complex or by emailing it to info@pellcitychamber.com