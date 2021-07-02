Pell City CEPA announces second Live on Logan Martin Concert

PELL CITY — The Pell City Center for Education and Performing Arts (CEPA) and Black Jacket Symphony are once again teaming up for their second-ever Live at Logan Martin Concert.
This year the two will be teaming up with America's First Federal Credit Union and the City of Pell City on Friday, Sept. 3, for a live performance of Tom Petty's 'Damn the Torpedoes.'
The event will be held at the Pell City Sports Complex on Logan Martin Lake on the lakeshore.
CEPA Executive Director Jeff Thompson said he is excited to be bringing the concert to Lakeside Park once again, something he credits to the help from CEPA partners.
"Last year's inaugural Live at Logan Martin event was only possible thanks to CEPA's many partners, especially AmFirst, LakeFest, the City of Pell City and The Black Jacket Symphony," he said. "It was the highlight of our year, and we think it was for many others as well. We're ecstatic to be able to bring it back in 2021."
The concert will be the second iteration of an event created through pandemic ingenuity. The inaugural Live on Logan Martin Concert was held last September as a socially distanced event, with all of the on-land attendees having to sit in designated squares that sat four people. Thompson said he feels managing a large outdoor concert isn't something he originally saw CEPA Management Corp. doing, but it's what happens when circumstances call for innovation.
"That was the neat thing about being in a situation where you didn't know what was coming next and what you could safely do," he said. "We are very thankful for the first opportunity to do this and very excited for the city of Pell City and St. Clair County to have something like this."
Despite the pandemic origins of the event, Thompson said this event would likely be more like a pre-pandemic concert than a post one.
"We've seen a lot of success in outdoor concerts over this summer already, so we know that people are willing to come out and want to come out and enjoy these events," he said. "So we don't see a difference in what this event will be versus what it would have been before the pandemic."
He said the four-person squares would remain as reserved VIP squares, but general admission tickets are also available. Thompson said general admission areas would be open to all tickets, and attendees are allowed and encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs for seating. He said on-site parking would be free but limited, so attendees are asked to please carpool when able. Thompson said site access would open at 6:00 p.m., with the show starting at 7:30 p.m.
He said thanks to the generosity of the event's sponsors, the concert is free to boats and will feature large video screens for optimum viewing.
AmFirst President and CEO Bill Connor said he is excited for the credit union to be a part of the event.
"As Pell City is our newest branch home, we are thrilled to bring the Black Jacket Symphony's performance of Tom Petty's 'Damn the Torpedoes' to the community and to our members," he said. "We hope that this event will bring a much-needed evening of safe, outdoor fun for music lovers of all ages."
Thompson said proceeds benefit CEPA Management Corp. and its efforts to increase access to the performing arts in St. Clair County. He said in 2020, more than 800 people attended the concert on land, and another 1,000 were estimated to have viewed the event from the water. While the success of that event can be measured in numbers, he said its also important to look at what it did for the community during a difficult time.
"For one night at the end of the summer, we had a giant musical act and a light show, and it was something that every single person who walked away from it said 'that was something that I enjoyed,'" Thompson said. "We really do think that together with AmFirst and Black Jacket and CEPA, we helped really improve some people's summers last year, and we feel that feeling has carried on this year… we delivered on a bit of hope in the middle of something dark and trying, and that makes us proud."
The inaugural event raised funds that helped support both CEPA Management Corp. and the Logan Martin Charity Foundation during a difficult year which saw both CEPA clearing its schedule and the foundation canceling its annual Logan Martin Lakefest and Boat Show.
Earlier this summer, Lakefest itself returned to Pell City Lakeside Park to a record-breaking turnout of at least 35,000. The event also raised $39,500 for local community organizations.
Thompson said he hopes Live on Logan Martin will have a similar banner year.
"Last year, we put on a nearly flawless event, and that is amazing in itself that we were able to put it together during the pandemic while we were all quarantined on a short timeline," he said. "Now that we have a longer timeline, have longer to put it together, know how the process works, and have generated the amount of interest we have in it, oh yeah, this is going to be big."
Limited VIP and general admission tickets are available and go on sale Friday, July 2 at 10 a.m. Additional event information can be found at www.liveatloganmartin.com.
Sponsorship packages are available at all levels. For more information on sponsoring this one-of-a-kind event in St. Clair County, please email Jeff Thompson at director@pellcitycepa.com.