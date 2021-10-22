Pell City celebrates third anniversary of Third Thursday events

Downtown Pell City recently celebrated the third anniversary of its monthly Third Thursdays. The theme for the event was HalloweenFest on Cogswell Avenue.
Pell City Manager Brian Muenger was on hand for the festivities and served the first piece of anniversary cake. Downtown merchants dressed up in costumes and offered free candy all day to children and their parents.
Activities included face painting, pumpkin decorating, a free gift basket draw and a guess the number of candy corns in the pumpkin pail contest.
Third Thursday is an event put on by the Pell City Chamber of Commerce.