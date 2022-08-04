Pell City celebrates reopening of Kids Kastle

PELL CITY — The grand reopening of Kids Kastle drew big crowds of excited children and parents to Lakeside Park Thursday afternoon.
Pell City officially cut the ribbon on the newly expanded playground Thursday as children clamored to play on the new equipment and have a hotdog or a snow cone.
Mayor Bill Pruitt, who cut the ribbon with the help of seven year old Cam Williams, said he had been a part of a lot of projects as mayor, but Kids Kastle had been one of the most exciting.
“Since we announced that we were going to be expanding and remodeling Kids Kastle, “ he said, “I have seen comment after comment, I've gotten messages from folks whose parents helped build the original one almost 22 years ago or who came and played as kids.”
Pruitt said it's exciting to be able to see parents excited about bringing their kids to the same playground they played on with just a few improvements.
“One day all of your kids that you are bringing here to play today, they are gonna be bringing their kids,” he said, “and they are going to get to say ‘hey I was here on the very first day that it was open.”
The Pell City Council approved the upgrades to the playground, which was originally built completely with donations and volunteer work, in April after it was originally proposed in February.
Back in February Parks and Recreation Director Bubba Edge said the new Kids Kastle will have a soft surface walkway to make the playground more accessible to people with disabilities along with fixtures specifically for those with disabilities. He said the redesign will have a total 3,174 square feet added which includes a dedicated area for 2- to 5-year-olds to play.
All of those upgrades were on full display Thursday, with City Manager Brian Muenger even noting the distinct bounce of the new walkways.
Council Jay Jenkins praised the city employees that worked diligently to make the playground upgrades happen.
“They were out here in the rain and the mud and times that probably they shouldn't have been out here just to get this thing completed,” he said.
Pruitt said the names of those employees were included on the panel on the new turret at the entrance to the playground along with the city council and playground designers, New York based Play By Design.
Muenger said the turret also features the names of all the people who originally sponsored a picket of the original playground fence.
Councilman Jason Mitcham said he and his wife often bring their young children to Kids Kastle and that he was actually one of the people that came and helped build the first iteration.
“I came and helped build the original Kids Kastle and then here is the grand opening of the second, it's pretty special,” he said. “It's kinda unique to Pell City and people in neighboring cities know about it.”
Mitcham said he is also happy to be able to incorporate more handicap accessible equipment to make the playground work for even more kids.