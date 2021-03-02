Pell City businesses set benefit for Ribbons of Hope

PELL CITY — Local businesses are coming together to benefit the local charity Ribbons of Hope.
Celebrations, Ami’s of Pell City and Cameo Model Management of Gadsden will host their annual Silent Auction and Benefit Fashion Show on March 14.
Organizer Gail Benfield said the event will be at Celebrations in Pell City at noon with the fashion show beginning at 2 p.m.
Benefield said the event has been held for several years and has previously benefited other causes, such as the American Cancer Society. Ribbons of Hope is a local charity that operates solely in Talladega and St. Clair counties. The foundation seeks to help families that have been burdened by the cost of cancer treatment. It also seeks to increase integration and coordination of cancer prevention, detection, treatment, survivorship, palliative care, and hospice services in the state of Alabama.
Benefield said Ribbons of Hope was chosen as the beneficiary of the event due to their local focus. She said due to the need to cancel recent events, she and the other other organizers are hoping for a good turn out in order to make a difference with the silent auction and show.
She said the show will be choreographed by Drew Felton, who works as an international model coach with the Felton Group in New York City.
Benefield said Felton will host a workshop for models wishing to participate in the fashion show March 13. She said Felton has helped with the show in the past as well. The workshop will be held at Ami’s across from the Pell City Courthouse.