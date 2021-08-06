Pell City business owner donates to veterans group in honor of her son

PELL CITY — A Pell City business owner is giving back to Alabama Veterans in memory of her son.
Michelle Tumlin, owner of Monkey Bizness in Pell City, gave $1,000 to Alabama Veterans on Friday in honor of her son Houston Tumlin, who died in March.
Houston served in the 101st Airborne Division of the United States Army at Fort Campbell, Ky., and played the part of Walker Bobby in “Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby.”
Tumlin said the money for the donation came from the sale of “Houston Project” T-shirts. She said she teamed up with local Pam Clinkscales to make the shirts in honor of her son. Tumlin said she often holds fundraisers with Clinkscales to benefit local foster children.
Tumlin said in Houston’s memory she decided to turn her normal fundraiser to one that benefits both foster kids and the veterans.
She said the outpouring of support, both locally and by veterans and active duty military, has been outstanding.
“We shipped to all of these soldiers,” Tumlin said, adding that orders came from Fort Campbell all the way to Korea.
She said over the course of two months the shirt sales raised $2,750. Tumlin gives all the credit to Houston’s magnetic personality and always made people laugh.
“I guess I shouldn't be surprised because my son was one of a kind,” she said.
Tumlin said she plans to also donate $1,000 St. Clair Children Advocacy Center, $250 for school supplies for foster children, and $500 to Ruck for 22.
Ruck for 22 is an organization that works to help veterans succeed after returning home, with a specific focus on providing counseling for veterans suffering from post traumatic stress and depression. Tumlin said the organization invited her and her husband to a march not long after Houston’s passing.
She said she wants to use her life to make a difference in Houston’s memory.
“Now I have to be his voice on this earth,” Tumlin said, “and I’m not going to shut up.”