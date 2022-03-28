Pell City Boys and Girls Club unveils outdoor classroom

PELL CITY — The Pell City Boys and Girls Club unveiled a new addition just in time for warmer weather, an outdoor classroom.
During a small event Monday the club unveiled a new outdoor space that is set up with the help of a $4,000 grant from the Coosa Valley Resource Conservation and Development Council. During the event, Coosa Valley RC&D Executive Director Carolyn Cox presented a ceremonial check to representatives of the Pell City club and Central Alabama Boys and Girls club as children spending the day at the club watched on from the picnic tables the grant had purchased.
Club Education Director Dana Poe, who wrote the grant for the club, said she and other staff at the club thought the club could really use an outdoor space, something many of the children present seemed to agree with.
“We like to come outside and we do a lot of projects out here,” she said, “but we didn’t really have a space where we could sit, where we could get out of the sun in the summertime, when it's really hot.”
Cox said she previously worked at a housing authority that had a Boys and Girls Club on site and is very familiar with the organization. She took up her current post in January and said she was deeply honored to be able to give money to support the organization.
Central Alabama Boys and Girls Club CEO Lisa Smith told the children present that the new tables show the love and support that people give to them. She encouraged all of them to give the staff and RC&D a round of applause for all their work.
“I want you to remember a couple different things,” Smith said. “You are going to go along in this life and you're going to have lots of love and support but you always need to take time to look at where it's coming from and to thank the individuals who make it happen.”
Poe said the space, which is a metal pavilion furnished with three tables funded by the grant, will be used for gardening and art projects, and even possibly lunch in the summer.
“We had the pavilion already and we used the pavilion but it wasn't a super useful space for us, because there was nowhere for anyone to sit,” she said. “If we came out here we were on the ground.”
Pell City Boys and Girls Club Director Travis Hanes said the space would also be useful for the club’s healthy habits program along with gardening and art.
“Anything that involves a mess is probably going to be better out here, for sure,” he joked.
Hanes also said that the children themselves were pretty excited to get the tables.
“When they first came out here they actually yelled, ‘We have tables,’” he said.
Hanes said he expects the space to get used a lot during the summer. Poe added that the club has plans to continue adding to the new space to make it even better.