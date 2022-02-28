Pell City BOE names Holly Costello, Cory O'Neal principals at Pell City High and Duran Junior High

PELL CITY — The Pell City Board of Education has approved a number of shake ups to administration at Duran Junior High School and Pell City High School.
In a called meeting Monday, the board approved several personnel moves related to the school’s administration all of which take effect July 1.
The board approved the transfer of Secondary Curriculum Director Holly Costello to principal at the high school. Costello is a veteran administrator in the system previously serving as principal at Williams Intermediate School and as acting principal for PCHS in 2019. She moved to her curriculum director job ahead of the 2021 school year and will now be moving back to the high school.
Superintendent James Martin said he hopes Costello’s return to the high school will bring some stability to the school which has seen several administrators since the retirement of Dr. Anthony Dowdy at the beginning of the 2019-2020 school year. Costello helmed the school until the beginning of the 2020-2021 school year when Dr. Danny Steele was named principal. Steele remained in the position until the end of that school year when he left to take a job in Homewood. In May 2021, the board named then Duran North Junior High School Principal Richard Garris as the acticing principal at PCHS.
“We are hoping with her coming in there, it gives a degree of stability our high school needs,” Martin said of Costello.
Costello said she is excited to be back in a school after spending a year at the central office and is ready to get to work at the high school.
“I’m just excited to be able to effect some real change at Pell City High School,” she said, “and make it the flagship school that it should be.”
The board also approved transferring Duran South Junior High School Principal Dr. Cory O’Neal to be the principal of the consolidated Duran Junior High beginning in July. Martin said the system is moving forward with the plans to consolidate the two junior high schools next school year, despite recent delays in the construction of the addition to Duran North.
“Right now they are saying that the target date of completion is Oct. 21, that's what we got last Thursday,” he said.
The superintendent had previously said the system's intentions were to have the addition done by the beginning of the 2022-2023 school year and move students from both schools onto the Duran North campus. Martin said students will now at least begin the school year in two separate facilities.
“Right now, at this point, our hope is as we go into next year to try to create as little of a disruption as we can,” he said.
Martin said the consolidated junior high school will require an assistant principal, a position the system is already advertising, and whoever is hired to fill that position may end up overseeing one facility while O’Neal serves as lead administrator for both buildings.
The board decided to reassign Garris, the current acting high school principal and former Duran North principal, to be the new assistant principal at the PCHS. The board also non-renewed his principal contract because of the school consolidation. He said that he is excited to be staying on at the high school.
“I’m excited about the opportunity to serve our board, our school system and Mrs. Costello in whatever way I need to do it,” he said.
The board has not yet said what will happen to Haley Williams, who is the acting principal at Duran North. She previously served as assistant principal at Williams Intermediate School, which has Tonya Helms as acting assistant principal. Martin said Williams will remain acting principal until the end of the year and said she has done a good job in her current role.
In other matters, the board:
—Approved hiring of Cindy Joiner (lead pre-k teacher at Walter M Kennedy Elementary School);
—Approved supplemental resignation of Beth Allen Smith (junior high volleyball coach at Duran North);
—Approved amending contract with Denise Holdridget to include an extra nine hours a week and approving a contract with Britney Sheeley (title 1 Interventionist at Eden Elementary School);
—Approved a quote submitted by Home Depot for an industrial washer and dryer for the PCHS Field House in the amount of $17,745.00 and a quote submitted by Modular Concepts, LLC for casework for the storm shelter at Williams Intermediate School in the amount of $34,703.36;
—Approved job description and salary schedule for a mental health services coordinator and accounting/payroll specialist.