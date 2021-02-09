Pell City BOE discusses building expansion, renovation

PELL CITY — The Pell City Board of Education discussed building expansions and renovations to facilities, especially an expansion to Duran North Junior High School and Pell City High School.
During the meeting, in which no formal action could be taken, Superintendent Dr. James Martin covered improvement plans for each of the system’s facilities. While Martin gave overviews for each school, the largest were at the system’s junior high and high schools.
Martin took specific time to discuss an addition to Duran North that will allow for the school to be the sole middle school for the system, consolidating seventh and eighth into one school.
Currently, the system has seventh and eighth grade students attending separate schools: seventh at Duran South Junior High School and eighth at Duran North. This causes most students to attend five different facilities from kindergarten to 12th grade. This creates what Martin has previously described as a logistical issue for families with multiple children.
Martin said the expansion would put an addition to Duran North in front of the current school building and also would include expansions to the building cafeteria. Martin said the project would also make the gym suitable for proper competition. The price tag of this project is projected to be $7 million to $8 million. Martin said bids for the project will open in February
The plan for the addition at Duran originally came from a board work session in 2019. During that meeting, board member Laurie Henderson suggested the Duran addition, instead of a large facility on the campus of Williams Intermediate School, which at the time was projected to cost $10 million.
Under the plan Martin presented, Duran South will become a dedicated pre-kindergarten facility and student support center. This would include things like a health center, food pantry, the system’s mental health services and even clothing for students who need it. Martin said Duran South is specifically well suited for a multi-purpose role due to its layout.
“The way it is laid out you can put these multiple things in this facility and still keep them separated,” Martin said.
Martin said by consolidating the system’s pre-k program into one spot, could allow the city to create a program that does not require a waiting list.
Martin said he is also in talks with the alumni of St. Clair County Training School, Duran South’s original name, to help rebrand the facility due to the deep historical value of the school.
The final big project mentioned in the meeting was a complete renovation of Pell City High School. Martin said the project would cost about $18.7 million and would functionally make the building brand new.
“Everything inside is going to be new,” Martin said. “When they walk in the building it's going to look new, that's our goal.”
He said the plan would be to build a new cafeteria building with a clock tower and a new larger band room next to the Center for Education and the Performing Arts. The former cafeteria would be converted to a library and media center, while the old library becomes a new career and technical education center.
Martin stressed that the renovations are a way to make the school new without spending at least $50 million.
“We can in essence have a new facility for less than half the price by taking what we have and making it new,” Martin said adding that while there are some larger issues most of the issues are cosmetic.