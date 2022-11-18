Pell City board OKs expulsion of four at Williams

The Pell City Board of Education approved expulsion of four students from Williams Intermediate School Monday during its regularly scheduled meeting.
There was no public discussion of the action taken; names of juveniles involved in disciplinary circumstances are not released because of their age.
Since the school year began, there have been two instances of students reported as having written “death notes” — one was found on the school campus while the other was reported have been written while not on the school campus.
In both instances, system officials said they learned of the suspected activity because another student had reported it to school officials. It’s a response Pell City Schools Superintendent Dr. James Martin has expressed gratitude for — when students turn to adults to share such serious information.
Martin has noted that members of the Williams Intermediate School staff have been holding conversations with students about how to handle these events, and to report any concerns immediately to the adult school staff.
Martin said theschool system cannot demand that students attend counseling sessions, but will recommend these and open the door for parents to participate.
During Monday’s board meeting, audience member and parent James Epperson spoke to the board about the recent incidents, asking about providing alternatives to expulsions for students with these concerns.
Epperson expressed interest in the school system providing more resources for mental health services for students, creating a scenario he said he feels would be more conducive to preventing disruptive incidents.
Referring particularly to middle school students, he asked if the behaviors might be of the type that kids in that age group are more vulnerable to experiencing.
These might be symptoms of mental health needs, he said.
“Should they be sent to the counselor’s office?” Epperson said. “We’re talking about the root of the situation, not the result.”
Epperson asked that the board consider a number of possible alternatives to expulsion, to help mitigate the circumstances on the recent incidents, and to report on possibilities for this in February.
In other matters Monday, Martin noted that teaching personnel from Duran Junior High, which will be moving into new quarters over the Christmas break, will have three days of virtual instruction for their classes, along with three virtual days following the break.
This will give the teachers and other staff more time to establish their new learning centers and classrooms and for enable the move of all that goes into a school building becoming functional for students and personnel.
Martin also updated board members on the release of State Report Cards for schools in Alabama, and noted that this was the first time in three years the reports have been released.
“A lot of schools will take a dip,” he said. “Throughout the state, and ours will have a small dip.”
Martin said there are As and Bs among the system’s rating, and also some Cs.
“I’ll say that I don’t like Cs, but this is where we were,” Martin said.
The system did receive a perfect score on student growth, he said, “and that is important. You can’t learn if you’re not here.”
Martin said that the system’s attendance rate was the best it has been in the past four or five years.
“Everyone at our schools wants them here,” he said. “Because we want them to succeed.”
Martin also spoke of the school system’s support evidenced by the vote last year by the public to increase ad valorem taxes.
“It passed by 21 votes, but I’ll take it,” he said. “You’re seeing the results within our school system. And I thank our community again for this support.”