Pell City Board of Education sees large budget increase due COVID relief funds

PELL CITY — The Pell City Board of Education's proposed budget saw a total increase of more than $8 million spurred on by mainly COVID-19 relief funds.
During the board's first budget hearing Thursday, CFO Tanya Holcombe presented a budget totalling at $52,827,300 an increase from last year’s $44,416,266. According to budget documents, the lion's share of this increase was caused by $6.4 million worth of federal COVID recovery money which all told makes up 13 percent of the budget compared to only 3 percent of last year's budget. The rest of the increase is from more modest increases in state, federal and local funding.
Holcombe said while these funds are certainly appreciated they are restricted in how they can be used. For instance she said the largest part of this money, around $4 million in American Rescue Plan funds, 20 percent must be used to help with learning loss and student needs with the rest going to cutting down virus transmission, improving air quality, helping low income students, students with special needs and improving distance learning. How the system then uses these funds must be approved beforehand.
“We as a system have to come up with a plan on how we are going to address this, that plan goes to the state and goes through many people,” Holcombe said. “Actually, Dr. Kristin Harrell and I have been working on this for a couple of months and the last version that we sent we were told our’s was one of the best, even though it had been returned three times.”
She said the system plans to use these funds to address items ranging from summer school to technology upgrades to water bottle fillers at each school to janitorial staff and contract nurses.
Holcombe said the biggest project from the RSA fund is actually the full replacement of the HVAC system at Walter M. Kennedy Elementary School.
“That is huge,” she said. “That's a $2 million dollar project.”
Holcombe said the state has already approved the project.
She said another way COVID related funds have affected the school is teaching units.
Holcombe said the system saw a decrease of 119.05 students in its average daily membership numbers last year going from 4,061,60 students to 3,942.55. These numbers are a count of the average number of students attending school in the system 20 days after labor day. She said this decrease caused the system to be funded for 7.54 fewer teaching units by the state. Despite this, documents show the system actually has seven more teachers this year than last year, along with six more support staff.
Holcombe said 10.76 of these extra teachers units are being paid for with state stabilization funds. These funds, of which the system received $746,563, are meant to help systems deal with COVID related decreases in ADM. She said this purpose is consistent with Pell City’s drop in numbers which she contributes primarily to parents who chose to homeschool their children during the pandemic. Holcombe said the system is already seeing some recovery in ADM numbers this year with an increase of 61.45 students, though those numbers are not final.