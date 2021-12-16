Pell City Board of Ed approves hiring hall of fame inductee as new head football coach

PELL CITY — Pell City Schools has hired its newest head football coach, Steve Mask.
The Pell City Board of Education met in a called meeting Thursday morning to approve the hiring of Mask. The meeting was announced during the board regular meeting Tuesday after it reconvened from an executive session.
The board unanimously approved hiring Mask, whose start day is set for Jan. 4, the day students return from winter break. Mask most recently served as head coach at St. Paul's in Mobile. He has been inducted into the Alabama High School Athletics Association Hall of Fame and led the school to four state championships in football.
Mask attended the meeting and addressed the board. Mask replaces Wayne Lee, who recently announced his retirement.
“First of all, I’d like to tell you how much I appreciate the opportunity to be at Pell City High School,” he said, “and a lot of coaches will use a lot of coach speak when they get in front of a group like this the first time and what I want to tell you sincerely from the bottom of my heart is it's truly an honor and privilege to be here.”
Mask said that there is a lot of work to be done in Pell City athletics and he is ready to get to work and to do things the right way.
“We will not take any shortcuts,” he said. “We will do it the right way and we will do it the right way with the goal of giving the kids the best opportunity they have to be successful not just in football but all areas of the academic world.”
Superintendent Dr. James Martin said it was important to get Mask on board as soon as possible, despite Lee planning to stay until the end of the year, to help students through the transition.
“One of the main reasons we wanted to do it now is this: we have to get started on spring practices and things of that sort and also we are in the process of trying to build football schedules for next year,” he said. “We want to have a seamless transition process so that our student athletes aren't held in limbo for too long.”
Martin said he wanted to keep students from feeling any unnecessary uncertainty which could affect both their athletic and academic performance.
Martin said he is excited for Mask to get started. He said he feels the high school has everything they need to be successful in football this fall.
Acting High School Principal Richard Garris, a former coach himself, echoed Martin’s excitement for the new hire.
“I’m very excited about this hire,” he said. “I can't wait for him to get started.”