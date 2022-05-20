Pell City Board approves renaming Duran South to The Legacy Center

PELL CITY — Duran South Jr. High School has officially been renamed for when it eventually opens as a dedicated pre-k facility.
During its meeting this week, the Pell City Board of Education approved rechristening the facility The Legacy Center. Though Superintendent James Martin said, with the caveat that the name doesn’t take effect until the facility opens, the new name should take some time to take effect. He said the system’s current plan is to open the pre-k facility in fall of 2023.
In the meantime, Martin has said the building will continue to house junior high students during the fall of next school year, while construction and renovations are completed at Duran North Junior High. After Christmas break, the plan is to transition that facily to the consolidated Duran Junior High School and begin the renovations needed for The Legacy Center.
“We can't actually do what we’d like to do because we’re going to be having to house students all the way through Christmas [break] next year,” Martin said, “but what we are wanting to do is to have this thing ready so as soon as we move out of there the construction people can move in so we are can start moving ahead.”
Coming up with The Legacy Center name has been a rather lengthy process. The board of education originally looked at the idea of a dedicated pre-k facility at Duran South in December of 2019 and the plan has been in development since then.
Martin has also said the system had been in talks with the St. Clair County Training School Alumni Association about what to name the facility for around two years. The building that is now Duran South was previously known as St. Clair County Training School and served as the school for African-American students in St. Clair County before schools in the county were integrated in the late 1960s.
The board had originally opened up public comment on the name “The Training School Legacy Center of St. Clair County” in January. Alumnus Barbara Collins, who helped organize the alumni group along with Patty Sanders, said, at the time, that the name had received a majority vote from the other alumni.
Yet, after the 30-day comment period on that initial proposal Martin recommended tabling the matter for another 30 days in the board February meeting, citing the number of comments the system had received on the matter. While the board hasn’t released those comments publicly, some members of the District 2 Citizens in Action including Melissa Thomas said at the meeting that they specifically felt “St. Clair County” being included in the name was confusing because it is not a county school. They also were against including the word “training” as they felt it implied a military connection or could be taken negatively because of the terms general use in segregated school systems to denote African-American schools.
The Legacy Center name was proposed in the board’s March meeting and was approved Tuesday after being tabled in April to let the board look over the second round of comments.
Collins, who attended the meeting this week, said she appreciated Martin for including her and her fellow alumni in the process of finding a name for the facility. Martin on his part said he was happy for both the alumni association and the rest of the public's interests and participation in the process.
“One thing I will say at the end of this is I feel we actually involved the public,” he said.
Martin said he felt like he included the public in not just coming up with the name but also with getting feedback. He said he feels good about how his team and the board approached the process.
“I feel good in the fact that I think we listened, I feel the board listened and I feel we were receptive to it,” he said.
Martin also said he feels the name is ultimately quite fitting as it both recognizes the legacy inherent in a building with a long history and the new legacies starting with each pre-k student.