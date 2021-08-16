Pell City begins annual budget hearings with projected surplus for utility department

PELL CITY — The first night of Pell City’s budget hearings began with good news, the city’s water department is projected to run a surplus for the first time.
The Pell City Council began their annual budget process Monday with the news that the city is projected to have a surplus of $194,185 for fiscal year 2021 along with a projected surplus of $183,585 for fiscal year 2022.
This is despite a budget proposal offered by Utilities Supervisor James Hadaway that saw largely level expenses in many areas. Despite that Hadaway said revenue is actually up for the water department.in general. His budget proposal shows year end revenues exceeding the original budget by $567,500. Hadaway said a good bit of this is simply down to growth throughout Pell City in the last year and in the last several years.
“We’ve added 386 customers,” he said. “A lot of the growth has caused our good revenue numbers.”
City Manager Brian Muenger said the surplus is because of long term investment in the system instead of any just wild differences this year.
“I wouldn't characterize it as a wild and crazy change, but a welcome one because it's been a work over a number of years,“ He said. “Obviously the city had for many years subsidized the water department’s budget in excess of a million dollars each year.”
The city manager said through a number of factors. He said these range from the city bringing water rates in line with other cities, high residential growth, increased efficiency and a level contract with the Coosa Valley Water Supply District.
“Multiple factors have come together,” Muenger said.
He said the overall surplus will be put back into capital improvements for the department.
Muenger said the lack of a need for any large scale capital improvements, something that is not true every year, was one of the factors that led to the surplus along with rising revenue.
“It's always two moving parts,” he said.
The city council also looked at budget requests for the fire, police, parks and recreation and street department during their Monday work session. They also looked at the library and animal shelter. All of these departments presented budgets largely similar to last year's budget.
Police Chief Paul Irwin said largely his budget only increased because of the rising cost of equipment.
Fire Chief Tim Kurzejeski said his biggest increase in budget was also related to equipment. He said specifically there was an increase of $18,000 for hazmat supplies to buy new air packs for firefighters.
Athletic Director Joey Morrow, who presented the budget for parks and rec, said some of the only increase the department was requesting is for advertising, linens for the municipal complex, and instructors for the civic centers popular fitness classes.
Street Department Director Greg Gossett showed an overall increase of $149,200 to his budget with a portion of that being put towards repairing traffic lights around the city.
The library and animal center budgets were largely the same.
The council will meet again Tuesday night at 5 p.m. at the Pell City Municipal Complex to finish their look at the budget with the admin and revenue department budget request, projected city revenues, and appropriations for local organizations.