Pell City audit shows good financial practices

Pell City’s 2021 financial audit report from the firm of Bain & Company gave the city good reports in accountability, procedures and outcomes for the report period.
The official audit was presented Monday night by Bain & Company representative Ashley St. John, who cited data findings that show the city without any deficiencies in internal controls and in compliance with Governmental Auditing Standards.
These reports often include recommendations for further securing accounting and other procedures in place for government agencies, as well as cite deficiencies found in procedures.
The audit covers the fiscal period from Oct. 1, 2020 and ending Sept. 30, 2021, said City Manager Brian Muenger.
Highlights from the audit include evidence that the city’s actual general fund revenues exceeded the budgeted projection by 4. 4 percent, and that actual general fund expenditures were under budget by6.5 percent.
The audit revealed that the city’s ending general fund balance shows an increase from the prior year of 24 percent, with a total of $40,179,064.
These figures do not reflect those of the separate report for the city’s utilities operations, which are shown in the city’s Proprietary Fund (utilities) report.
The review in the audit didrecommend that the city address the recording of the prepaid portion of Worker’s Compensation Insurance in order to avoid discrepancies in this fund in the future. The city has found that there was actually a change to the prepaid health care insurance that affected the balance of this fund, and that the prepaid Worker’s Compensation Insurance was properly recorded.
Also, the matter of the “open payables report” and resulting general ledger balance has been noted for the past two years, and is believed to be a software-based reporting issue only, Muenger said.
“The Finance Department has established a plan to identify and correct the reporting issue with its software vendor during the upcoming fiscal year,” he said. “Notably, the city has confirmed the general ledger balance as accurate through alternate means, further supporting the contention that this is a software-only issue.”
Muenger said during the period of this particular audit, the city’s operations and revenues were affected by the various business interruptions and spending trends that accompanied the COVID pandemic, to include the receipt of federal and state aid monies.
“The audit is a snapshot of the city’s financial position at the end of the period, and does not incorporate the various operational and staffing changes that have been implemented since that time,” Muenger said. “With that said, the results of the audit are very strong, and reflect the city’s continually improving financial position. The top priority of the City Council is to ensure the financial well-being of the city, so that we can continue to provide the services that our citizens rely upon.”
Proprietary funds — those reflecting details of the city’s utilities operations — are included in the separate report for these.
Operating revenues for city utility departments for the audit time frame were $8,542,539, with operating expenses totaling $6,220,519, according to the report.
These figures leave a positive balance for operating revenues of $2,220,519.
From the city’s General Fund statement of revenues, expenditures and changes in fund balances, total revenues are given as $32,153,190, and expenditures, $19,049,053. These amounts left the city with a positive balance of $13,104,137. This figure does not include transfers from the account to the city board of education, which is over $5 million, the largest transfer from this balance.
Muenger said he expects to begin work on the FY22 audit in May, 2023, and hopes to present its results to the council during the late summer months.
“The audit results are strong overall, and reflective of the city’s strong performance in recent years,” Muenger said. “I would like to thank the Finance Department, as well as Bain & Company, for their work in completing the audit.”