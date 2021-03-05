Pell City Attorney Lance Bell elected to chair Republican party in 3rd congressional district

PELL CITY — Local attorney Lance Bell has been elected to serve as the chairman for the 3rd Congressional District of the Alabama Republican Party.
Bell, a resident of Riverside and practicing attorney in Pell City, was elected to the position during the state party meeting last Saturday.
Bell is a lifelong resident of St. Clair County, growing up in Cooks Springs. He worked with the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office while in college and law school before going on to work in the St. Clair County District Attorney’s office. He later worked as an attorney in Birmingham before relocating his practice back to St. Clair County. He has served as a partner at Trussell, Funderburg, Rea, Bell & Furgerson, P.C. since 2012
Bell’s experience with the GOP includes serving as the chairman of the St. Clair County Republican Party for six years and serving on the Alabama GOP’s executive committee.
Bell said while he is certainly still getting a feel for his new job, he is looking forward to serving.
Bell said his role will be to represent Republicans from the 3rd District, which is represented in congress by Congressman Mike Rogers, in the steering committee for the state party. He said the purpose of this committee is to help the Alabama GOP navigate the future.
Bell said while he hopes to bring to the committee his commitment to party ideals, he also wants to bring his own personal experience and beliefs to the job. He said he feels he can best serve by being true to his personal beliefs and sticking by them.
“I feel like my parents gave me a good foundation in life,” Bell said. “I know the things I stand for personally.”
He said he wants to focus on the values such as hard work that were instilled in him when he was young. Bell said he wants to do what is best for everyone but feels he can best do that by using his own experience to inform decisions.
Leaders in the Alabama GOP have expressed enthusiasm at Bell’s new position. John Wahl, who serves as chairman for the entire state party and has worked with Bell during his time on the state executive committee, said he is excited to see what he can do in his new role.
“Lance Bell is going to be a great asset for the ALGOP steering committee. I am excited about the experience and the enthusiasm he brings to the table,” Wahl said. “I am confident he will be a strong conservative voice for Alabama Republicans on our leadership team.”
Rogers also expressed his excitement to get to work with Bell going forward.
"Lance is outstanding and will be an incredible asset to the state Republican party,” Rogers said in a prepared statement. “I look forward to working with him as we continue to fight for our conservative Alabama values and to elect more Republicans."