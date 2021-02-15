Pell City, Ashville courthouses are closed until Tuesday at 1 p.m.

PELL CITY — St. Clair County Circuit Judge Phillip Seay has announced all court proceedings for Tuesday morning have been canceled because of courthouse opening delays.
Seay said the St. Clair County Commission has delayed the opening of the Pell City and Ashville courthouses until 1 p.m. Tuesday because freezing temperatures.
The judge said that because of this Circuit Court dockets scheduled for before 1 p.m. have also been canceled.
He said this will not affect anything scheduled after the delayed opening time.
“Anything scheduled one o’clock or later says scheduled,” Seay said.