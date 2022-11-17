Pell City arts center presents productions in November, December

Two performances featuring hometown talent are coming soon to Pell City’s Center for Education and Performing Arts.
Both are musical treats for audiences, with one calling up the tunes and times of the ’60s, and the other, a musical made from a long standing holiday film favorite.
Pell City High School’s Spotlight Drama Club brings in a family show this week, with its production of “The Great All-American Musical Disaster,” written and staged to showcase both comic and musical talent within its company.
“Pell City Center is thrilled to continue the fall production season with this production,” said Jeff Thompson, executive director for CEPA.
Director Shelby Duke is hard at work preparing the final touches of the show. Formerly the program coordinator for Spotlight, Duke is now the drama teacher at Pell City High School, where she not only creates fantastic productions on stage, but also teaches several theater classes of varying levels and course content.
“This show has been so much fun to work on,” Duke said. “These students have caused endless laughter during rehearsals and I can’t wait for them to have an audience to showcase their talent.”
A show of this caliber cannot be achieved without a lot of help, she said.
Duke has two stage managers, Tatiana Chaney and Malone Ledlow, as well as an assistant stage manager, Emma Gibson, to assist her in the rehearsal process and during the show.
The Great All-American Musical Disaster is a comedy written by Jack Sharkey and Tim Kelly.
The story line features film producer Junior Dover, who hasn’t had a successful film in years. With each story turning out to be a flop, everything is riding on this one project. In a last-ditch effort to save his career and reputation, Junior entices washed-up Hollywood actors to sign on to his film. But there’s a catch.
Each actor in the show has received a different version of the script, each catering to them as the star.
This scenario delivers plenty of mayhem and confusion to the troupe, with lots of laughs for audiences.
Performance dates and times are Nov. 18 and 19 at 7 p.m., and Nov. 20 at 2 p.m. Tickets will be sold at the door, with tickets $10 for adults.
A Christmas Story the Musical is based on the movie classic that returns to television each year for the holiday season.
The show is now in rehearsals with performance dates in mid-December.
The story is set in the 1940s in the fictional town of Hohman, Ind, and follows 9-year-old Ralphie Parker and his quest for the “Holy Grail of Christmas gifts,” an official Red Ryder carbine-action 200-shot Range Model air rifle.
Disappointed at every turn to try and find the prized gift, Ralphie plots all kinds of schemes to fill his desperate desire for the gun. All the best-known scenes from the movie are part of the show, including Ralphie’s friend, Flick, getting his tongue stuck to the flagpole; his brother, Randy getting dressed in his snowsuit; the bullies, Farkus and Dill; the leg lamp award; the bunny suit; and many others audiences will remember.
With his mother believing the rifle is too dangerous for her children, and a father who’s often too distracted to pay attention, there’s just one option left to hope for the prized gift.
And, that’s Santa.
Performances are set for Dec. 15 and 16 at 7 p.m. and Dec. 17 and 18 at 2 p.m.