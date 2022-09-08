Pell City approves sport complex repairs in emergency meeting

PELL CITY — The Pell City Council called a special meeting Thursday to approve repairs for a damaged transformer at the Pell City Sports Complex.
During a brief meeting Thursday, the council OKed repairs not to exceed $110,000 for a transformer that services the city’s softball complex.
City Manager Brian Muenger said the repairs became necessary after the transformer was apparently struck by lightning sometime recently. He said the issues became apparent when staff went to power on the lights this week.
“Our staff went to power on the lights and other pertinences down there over the weekend and basically could not get any power,” the manager said.
Muenger said they checked the transformer and found that it had visible signs of damage including the insulation in the unit appearing to be scattered inside it.
“At some point we suffered a direct lightning strike to it,” he said.
Muenger said the number approved by the council is meant to be a worst case scenario to cover any possible repair costs, as the city has not been able to look if the damage extends to other parts of the system underground. He said the number also includes bringing the system up to code as the current transformer is original to the complex.
Muenger said the city has also filed an insurance claim to hopefully be reimbursed some of the cost of the repairs.
Muenger said the emergency called meeting, which took place at 4 p.m. and was called for at 2:45 p.m., was held because the damage to the transformer creates a health and safety issue.
“Right now we have that ultimately powered down, but we can't operate any part of this safely,” he said. “Right now it's either operate [the softball complex] without sanitation, which is obviously an emergency in and of itself, or you operate it partially, but even if you could get it going, I would not consider that safe to operate.”