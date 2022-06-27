Pell City approves small step in old hospital site development

PELL CITY — The Pell City Council has approved another step in bringing a new shopping center to the city.
During its regular meeting Monday, the council approved an assignment agreement between Noon Pell City, LLC and Noon Pell City Center, LLC for the old hospital site on Dr. John Haynes Drive. The resolution approving the agreement was added to the council’s agenda after an executive session, which city attorney Jon Rea said was concerning potential real estate matters.
The council approved a development agreement with Noon Pell City, LLC for the company to bring an eight-store shopping center to the city in December. As a part of the agreement, the city will offer the development a two-percent tax rebate for either a term of up to 20 years or until the amount of the rebate hits $9.5 million and giving a $2 million rebate back to the developer to cover the cost of the land after the shopping center opens.
Rea said Monday’s action basically allows that rebate to be given to Noon Pell City Center, LLC, which is the holding company that will actually operate the development, instead of Noon Pell City.
“Under the development agreement between Noon Pell City and the city, Noon has the right to purchase the old hospital property, and part of the incentive is that they purchase it for a certain amount and the city basically refunds that amount,” he said. “The option agreement is assignable and they have a right to assign it, but it is subject to the city’s approval.”
City manager Brian Muenger called the move “perfunctory” and said it was simply one of the steps the city needs to work through to make the development happen.
“It's something that was contemplated in the original agreement extensively, and it's known for companies to set up multiple holding corporations that have different responsibilities with the structure of the deal,” he said. “This is something that was anticipated.”
Muenger said the action is simply a step in the process, much like a contract the council approved in a called meeting last week to remove trees and grade the land at the old hospital site.
“The projects been moving forward very steadily for a while in the background,” he said, “but yeah, it's another indicator that it's getting even closer.”
Muenger said the city is looking for the sale of the property to officially close in July. He said residents will soon begin to see physical signs of progress.
No stores for the development have been officially announced, but the original agreement listed TJ Maxx or Marshalls, Hobby Lobby Five Below, Ross Dress for Less, Old Navy, Rack Room Shoes, America’s Best Contacts and Eyeglasses, pOpshelf, Petsmart, Burlington and Ashley Furniture as pre-approved tenants.
The site plan also lists a total of four outparcels to the development, which also do not have tenants listed. Muenger said in December that two of these parcels will have businesses recruited by Noon, while the other two will have businesses recruited by local developer Bill Ellison.
Council President Jud Alverson also said at the time Noon’s Kevin Jennings and Jamey Flegal are attempting to recruit a nation site down restaurant change to one of their out parcels.
In other matters, the council:
— Recognized the Pell City 6U All-Star Baseball Team for winning the state championship;
— Approved a resolution allowing of an application to the Community Development Block Grant Program to water system improvement from Morningside to Woodhill Road;
— Approved resolution awarding a bid for a 2022 Ford F-150 4x4 for the Planning and Zoning Department in the amount of $35,073.18 to Long-Lewis of River Region;
— Approved a one-time lump sum payment in the amount of $34,788 to the Retirement System of Alabama for retirees or beneficiaries of retirees from the city;
— Approved setting a public hearing for Aug 8 for nuisance abatement for properties on Kilgore Lane, 21st Street South, 8th Street South, 3rd Street South, Truss Ferry Road, Mulberry Street, 7th Avenue South, Blue Cutt Road, the Walmart retention pond, the Sunset Cove cul-de-sac and retention pond and the Fox Hollow Gas Line; and
— Approved setting a public hearing for July 11 to consider assessing the abatement cost for properties on 6th Avenue North, 1st Avenue South, Stemley Bridge Road and Tyler Street.