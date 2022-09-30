Pell City approves public safety camera proposals

PELL CITY — Pell City will soon be adding public safety cameras to several different places around the city.
During the Pell City Council meeting on Monday, the council approved two separate proposals for public safety cameras.
The first to spend $87,109.76 for the installation of 21 cameras to serve Lakeside Park and the Pell City Sports Complex. This proposal will also require the city to pay Hargray $116.94 a month for internet service to the splash pad to support the cameras and add other benefits to the facility.
The second was an agreement with Alabama Power for the company to place seven public safety cameras at high traffic areas around the city and supply the city with a server to store the information on the cameras and allow for remote viewing. The agreement will cost the city $2,920.85 a month.
City Manager Brian Muenger said the cameras are meant to be a public safety tool and are something that has become more and more common in other cities around the state and country.
“It's pretty commonplace for cities to have cameras at key intersections, things like that,” he said. “We’ve looked at it on and off for several years.”
Muenger said he hopes the cameras will make residents feel more safe. He said they will also be useful for the rare occasion an incident occurs at the park. Muenger said it may also allow the city to look at how it operates the park's back gate, which is currently only open for special events. He said the gate does not have any camera monitoring it at the moment and the new system will allow for a camera to look after it.
Police Chief Clay Morris said the Alabama Power cameras in particular will be a great help to the police department.
“The public safety cameras that we are gonna work in coordination with the city and Alabama Power will be a huge asset for us in the city, for our first responders,” he said.
Morris said the Alabama Power camera will be placed in high traffic areas and benefit both the fire and police department.
“If we’re dispatched to an accident we will immediately be able to see the accident, see if there are any injuries and get real time intelligence before we even get there,” he said.
Morris said the camera will be monitored 24 hours a day at central dispatch and will also be able to be remotely viewed by police and fire personnel. He said his department will also constantly monitor the system at their own headquarters.
The chief said the cameras are a good initial response tool but also a crime prevention and investigation tool. He said since the cameras will be placed near areas where wrecks often occur, the system will allow officers to look back at when an incident occurs.
“It takes a lot of guesswork out, it takes a lot of who said what out of it,” he said.
Morris said some of the cameras will also be placed near retail areas allowing his department to use them to help with investigating other incidents such as theft.
“It's just a great tool for the city,” he said. “It's the first time the city has invested in some crime camera technology, and for myself and actually even the fire department as well, it's really a force multiplier for us.”
Morris said the system will also be used in conjunction with the city’s existing flock camera system. He said the flock camera is very good at reading and flagging license plates, but the new camera will be able to better read what a car looks like and where it's heading.