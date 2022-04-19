Pell City approves new pay scale to help with hiring and employee retention

PELL CITY — The city of Pell City has approved a shake-up of city pay scales, which aims to improve the city’s ability to hire staff.
Last week, the Pell City Council approved a new interim pay scale for all city departments. The interim scale is part of a process for the city to fully revamp its classification and compensation plan. During the same meeting, the city also approved an agreement with the Government and Economic Development Institute at Auburn University to look at the city’s plan and develop possible changes. The project will cost the city $23,402.12 and take about seven months to complete.
The new pay scale is an interim measure to help bridge that process and will remove the first five steps of the city’s former pay scale and add two steps to the end. As a part of this new scale, every employee will also move up two steps, the equivalent to a six percent raise.
City Manager Brian Muenger said the entire process, and the interim scale itself, is meant to help with recruitment and retention of employees. He said over the last few years the first five steps of each range in the city’s pay scale, the ones most often used for new employees, haven’t been effective in drawing in qualified applicants.
“On certain scales we have not been reasonably able to hire people,” Muenger said.
He said the new scale will better bring in qualified candidates that will allow the city to better improve services and in some cases fill vacancies that have been an issue for a while.
Muenger said the scale also works to help give employees that have been topped out on the scale for some time, more room to move up.
“Twenty percent of our workforce was topped out,” he said. “We are bringing people on further and further down the scale and increasingly, across a number of positions, across all of our departments, one through five. … There are hardly any employees that were actually in those steps.”
As an example of the new scale range 1, which is used for animal control assistants, lakeside maintenance workers, senior center assistants and a few other positions begin at a step one with $12.16/hour pay and will top out at a step 15 with $18.41.
Council President Jud Alverson said the change in pay scale will have an impact of $500,000 a year on the city budget, but he feels it's something the city can cover.
He said the change can be covered in tax growth each year and notes that the city has had a budget surplus over the last couple years.
“I believe in the city and I believe we are going to continue to grow and it was not a hard decision to come up with,” Alverson said. “There is a real monetary expense but it's a risk we were willing to take.”
He said the change is something the city can both afford to do now and that it can grow into.
Alverson also said that along with two cost of living adjustments the council has approved over the last 18 months, the city has functionally given employees a 12 percent raise over the last few years. Yet he said all of those increases are an important part in investing in the city’s employees.
“It's easy to reinvest in infrastructure, and all of that's important, materials and anything and everything that these people need to make the city run.” Alverson said. “Reinvesting in your people, that's a no brainer and decision none of us wrestled with.”