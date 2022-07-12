Pell City approves intersection improvements ahead of retail development

PELL CITY — The Pell City Council has approved a series of intersection improvements to service the new retail development at the former hospital site.
During its regular meeting Monday the council approved a maintenance agreement with the Alabama Department of Transportation for a series of improvements to the intersection of Dr. John Haynes Drive and U.S. 231 and the intersection of Jeanne Pruitt Drive and U.S. 231.
The improvements would see improvements to the turn radius of the John Haynes Drive intersection to help ease truck traffic along with restriping the road to put in a second southbound left turn lane onto 231, restriping Jeanne Pruett Drive to put in a second northbound left turn lane onto 231 and modifying turn signals at both intersections to properly signal for the turn lanes and retime and coordinate them with the signals at the intersection of US 231, Hazelwood Drive and Little John Drive.
City Manager Brian Muenger said the improvements come from traffic analysis done on the intersections by an engineering company engaged by Noon Pell City, the developer on the project, and are meant to improve traffic flow in the area. He also said ALDOT has been involved in reviewing the improvements and has already given tentative approval for the project.
Muenger said the improvements are largely to enhance the intersections from their current condition. He said as they are, the intersections are complex because they are close together but they already coordinate with one another. Muenger said the project is about optimizing what's already in place
“I also think it's very important to point out that Dr. John Haynes is not an undeveloped road, this was the home of the hospital, after all, for many years, which is a very high volume operation,” the manager. “We are working from well above our baseline on this and we are just looking to improve that further and enhance the signalization and alignments we already have in place.”
He said the study also looked at the intersection of Dr. John Haynes Drive, Comer Avenue and Miles Parkway, but gave no recommendations for that intersection.
Muenger said until the upgrades are done paving on Dr John Haynes Drive will be held off, despite the road being on the paving list approved by the council this year.
“Then we can pave everything at once,” he said, adding that he would like to do paving after the earthwork portion of the shopping center development is completed but before any stores actually open.
In other matters, the council:
— Held a public hearing toasses grass and weed abatement costs for properties on 6th Avenue North, Stemley Bridge Road, Tyler Street and 1st Avenue South. Noone spoke at the hearing but the council ultimately tabled the resolutions to allow costs to be finalized;
— Approved a restaurant liquor license for Maya's Mexican Grill, LLC;
— Authorized a special use permit for a modification to an existing cell town on Walker Crossing Road;
— Approved a user agreement with the Pell city Center for Education and the Performing Art fro Live at Logan Martin 2022;
— Approved purchase of a 8.2 acre property located off Hamilton Road for $25,000. Muenger said the property will be used to provide more fenced in outdoor space to the Pell City Animal Shelter initially to allow potential adopters to spend outdoor time with a potential adoptee;
— Approved the purchase of firearms for the Pell City Police Department in the amount of $14,850 from The Armory. The purchase will be offset by trading in weapons forfeited to the police department by court order;
— Approved the surplus of a 2005 F-250 Truck and two mud pumps from the utility department,
— Approved the purchase of 1,500 feet of 6” ductile pipe and 1,500 feet of 12’ ductile pipe in the amount of $123,750 from Ferguson Waterworks for use by the Utility Department;
— Approved repealing a resolution approving an application to the Community Development Block Grant program and resubmitting it with language clarifying that engineering costs were not included in the total project cost.