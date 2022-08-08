Pell City approves Florida Road annexation, hears neighbor's concerns on possible graveyard on property

PELL CITY — The Pell City Council approved the annexation and rezoning of property on Florida Road, though residents still expressed doubts on a possible residential development.
During its regular meeting on Monday the Pell City Council revisited the issue of annexing and rezoning three pieces of property on Florida Road and ultimately approved it after tabling it at their last meeting. The proposal will;have the three parcels of land, which are just out of the city limits, enter the city limits with a Residential-4 zoning with plans for a 216 home residential development.
Though the council had already held a public hearing on the issue, Council President Jud Alverson asked for anyone with any additional concerns to address the council before it took up the issues.
The first person the council heard from was Patty Crim of Lilly Lane, an offshoot of Florida Road.
She said she is not in principle against someone building houses, but felt Florida Road could not handle the increased traffic. Crim said she was also concerned about the community's continued ability to handle more and more residence.
“Yall already got 300 houses going in over here in Eden, you’ve got another 216,” she said.
Crim asked how schools can handle all these new people. She also noted existing traffic issues near Walmart, long wait times at doctor’s offices and crowding at the hospital.
“What are yall gonna do to make things bigger, to make things better so we can handle 500 plus houses,” she asked the council.
Alverson said Crim made a good point, though he said the other development she mentioned isn’t in the city limits and therefore the city can do nothing about it.
Crim said either way everyone comes to Pell City and the council needs to do something to expand the hospital and bring more doctors into the city
“Everything that needs to be upgraded is in the city limits,” she said.
Alverson reiterated that those were good points and important questions, but said the city cannot just dictate what kind of businesses are in town.
“A lot of what you are discussing, the free market will take care of it, the council can’t dictate.” he said. “What we can do as city leaders is try and plow the most fertile ground for growth.”
Crim then asked what the city would do about bodies left on the property in unmarked graves after a train crash in the early 1900s.
Beverly Barber, a Florida Road resident and local attorney, also later addressed the council on the existence of graves on the property. She said it wasn't anything sinister, but simply a family cemetery. Barber said she knew any action on the issue would likely need to be taken in Montgomery not by the city council, but she wanted the council to be aware of it.
In reply to Crim, Alverson said he didn’t know anything about any graves on the property in question but agreed it should be looked into. He suggested that Crim discuss that issue with Police Chief Clay Morris, who was present in the council chamber during the meeting.
The council president also addressed the issues with school capacity, saying that in discussions with school board members he had been told the school system is prepared to increase student capacity if needed.
When Crim said that she isn’t able to vote in school board elections because she lives outside the city limits, Alverson said he understood that issue. He said the Pell City School Board has been tasked with expanding representation, but he is not aware where it is in that process.
City Attorney John Rea then clarified that the council was solely considering the annexation and zoning, not any development on the property. He said any action on a development, including deciding if road improvements are needed, would be done later through a planning and zoning commission process.
“I understand there is a lot of passion about this topic,” he said, “but the matter before the city council tonight is simply whether or not the owners of the property, which are contiguous with the city of Pell City, can come into the city limits and what should their property be zoned.”
Barber said she and her neighbors didn't know if Monday’s meeting would look at the development plans or just the annexation, but they had wanted the council to be aware of the possibility of a graveyard on the site.
Councilman Jason Mitcham, who sits on the planning commission as the council liaison, said, if true, the claims of a graveyard on the site would need to be taken into consideration by the commission in its review process, but ultimately that would also involve state level agencies.
City Manager Brian Muenger said the city has not corroborated any of that information and that the due diligence for that would be on the developer.
“That is something they would be tasked with addressing, if there is anything to it.” he said.
In other matters, the council:
— Discussed setting a public hearing regarding grass and weed nuisances for 16 properties on Sept. 12;
— Approved an agreement with the Middle Alabama Area Agency on Aging for meal services for the Pell City Senior Center for fiscal year 2022/2023. M4A provides the city with a maximum of $8,147 to pay for meal services each year ;
— Approved fiscal year 2022/2023 rates for the Animal Control Center, the rates will see an increase for all of the cities that partner with Pell City for housing animals along with the St. Clair County Commission;
— Approved the final plat for Sumter Landing Phase 1, Sector 3;
— Approved an adjustment to CEPA rental rates for fiscal year 2022/2023;
— Approved raising park pavilion rental rates to $200 for Pavillion two, four, five, and the amphitheater and to $150 for pavilions one and three;
— Approved leak credit adjustment in the amount of $1,247.56 for a house on Cogswell Avenue;
— Held a public hearing to declare properties on Kilgore Lane, 21st Street South, 3rd Street North, Sunset Cove Cul-de-sac and retention pond, Mulberry Street, the Fox Hollow Gas Easement, Blue Cutt Road and the Fox Hollow Detention Pond as nuisances and ordering them abated. One resident named Jacob Moore spoke during the hearing asking that the council look at also dealing with the house on 3rd Street as it is abandoned. The council told Moore the house is on the list for condemnatio inspections and ultimately approved all the abatements.